Gritty scored write-in votes all across Philly

November 15, 2018
Knowing how much Gritty means to the Delaware Valley, we at PhillyVoice have launched an comprehensive look into how many write-in votes the Philadelphia Flyers mascot received in last week’s election across an eight-county area.
Today, however, we are going to dispense with protocol and share with you, dear readers, how many votes the orange googly-eyed monster received in Philadelphia, the city of his “birth.”
Board of Elections officials say the number will rise when all absentees and yet-to-be-reviewed tapes are compiled. Still, they provided 272 pages of write-in votes from across the city.
Gritty received a minimum of 43 votes in Philadelphia (as compared to 14 in Camden County, 10 in Montgomery County and four in Gloucester County.)
Thanks to all for exercising their hard-earned right to vote for the candidates of their choice (including those of you who wrote in support for Nightman from "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the late Harambe, Jesus Christ, Turd Ferguson, Ted Nugent, Donald Trump and “Miracle Man Shine the G. Wiz Light Tut.”)
18: West Philly/Mantua/University City
6: Fishtown
4: Bustleton/Fox Chase and Point Breeze
3: South Philly
2: Northwood
1: Germantown, Mayfair, Mt. Airy, North Philly, Rhawnhurst and Tacony
2nd District State Senate (Winner: Christine Tartaglione) – 12
8th District State Senate (Anthony H. Williams) – 9
188th District General Assembly (James Roebuck Jr.) – 5
190th District General Assembly (Vanessa Brown) – 4
U.S. Senate (Bob Casey) – 2
186th District General Assembly (Jordan Harris) – 2
Governor/Lt. Governor (Tom Wolf/John Fetterman) - 1
2nd District Congress (Brendan Boyle) – 1
3rd District Congress (Dwight Evans) – 1
172nd District Gen. Assembly (Kevin Boyle) – 1
174th District Gen. Assembly (Ed Neilson) – 1
175th District Gen. Assembly (Mary Isaacson) – 1
184th District Gen. Assembly (Elizabeth Fiedler) – 1
185th District Gen. Assembly (Maria Donatucci) – 1
202nd District Gen. Assembly (Jared Solomon) – 1
Ward 19 - Division 10, U.S. Senator
22-01, 3rd District Congress
23-09, 2nd District Congress
23-09, 2nd District State Senate
24-09, 190th District Gen. Assembly
27-13, 188th District Gen. Assembly
31-03, 2nd District State Senate
31-06, 2nd District State Senate
31-13, 175th District Gen. Assembly
31-13, 2nd District State Senate
31-15, 2nd District State Senate
31-15, 2nd District State Senate
36-31, 186th District Gen. Assembly
36-31, 8th District State Senate
36-40, 186th District Gen. Assembly
36-40, 8th District State Senate
39-20, Gov/Lt. Gov
39-20, 184th District Gen. Assembly
41-04, U.S. Senator
44-08, 190th District Gen. Assembly
46-03, 188th District Gen. Assembly
46-03, 8th District State Senate
46-03, 3rd District Rep. in Congress
46-04, 188th District Gen. Assembly
46-04, 8th District State Senate
46-08, 188th District Gen. Assembly
46-08, 8th District State Senate
46-08, 8th District State Senate
46-16, 8th District State Senate
48-13, 185th District Gen. Assembly
54-07, 202nd District Gen. Assembly
55-10, 2nd District State Senate
56-10, 174th District Gen. Assembly
59-02, 3rd District Rep. in Congress
60-10, 3rd District Rep. in Congress
60-10, 190th District Gen. Assembly
60-10, 8th District State Senate
60-15, 190th District Gen. Assembly
60-15, 8th District State Senate
60-23, 188th District Gen. Assembly
63-10, 172nd District Gen. Assembly
63-10, 2nd District State Senate
64-04, 2nd District State Senate
