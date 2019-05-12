More Culture:

May 12, 2019

Here's a guide to all the renewals and cancellations on network TV

Jenkintown-based show "The Goldbergs" is coming back for its ninth season on ABC

By Virginia Streva
A scene from "The Goldbergs" on ABC.

It’s that time of the year when we find out what’s coming back and what’s not returning next season on the major networks.

While most renewals seem to be good news, Constance Wu, the star of ABC's sitcom, "Fresh Off the Boat," didn't seem to be too pleased with Friday's announcement that the show would be returning. 

She tweeted out, "F***ing hell," and that she was "literally crying" just hours after the announcement. She admitted in a tweet on Saturday that she was upset because the show being renewed meant she had to give up a passion project.

Philly-based comedy, “The Goldbergs,” was renewed at ABC for its seventh season. It currently stands as the No. 3 overall comedy for the network, trailing behind “Modern Family” and “The Conners.” The show is set in Jenkintown, PA in the 1980s. It was created by Philly native Adam F. Goldberg. His most recent project, the 1990s-set spinoff, "Schooled," was also renewed for a second season.

Other shows getting renewed include fan favorite “Grey’s Anatomy,” which was renewed by ABC for two more seasons, and the network's newest comedy, "Bless This Mess," starring Dax Shephard and Lake Bell. NBC also renewed "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" for its seventh season. The network picked up the show last year after FOX cancelled the hit comedy.

See below for the full list of renewals and cancellations.

CBS Renewals

S.W.A.T. 

SEAL Team 

Madam Secretary 

MacGyver 

Criminal Minds 

Blue Bloods 

NCIS 

NCIS: Los Angeles 

NCIS: New Orleans 

Magnum P.I. 

FBI 

God Friended Me 

Bull 

Young Sheldon 

Mom 

The Neighborhood 

Man With a Plan 

Hawaii Five-0

CBS Cancellations

Murphy Brown 

Fam

Life in Pieces 

Happy Together 

ABC Renewals

Fresh Off the Boat 

Single Parents 

American Housewife 

Bless This Mess 

The Goldbergs 

Schooled 

The Rookie

The Bachelor 

Grey’s Anatomy 

How to Get Away With Murder 

Station 19 

Dancing With the Stars 

Black-ish

The Good Doctor

Modern Family

The Conners

A Million Little Things

ABC Cancellations

Speechless 

For the People 

The Fix 

The Kids Are Alright 

Splitting Up Together 

NBC Renewals

Blindspot 

The. Blacklist

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago PD

Good Girls

The Good Place

Law & Order: SVU

Manifest

New Amsterdam

Superstore

Will & Grace

NBC Cancellations

I Feel Bad 

Marlon

Midnight, Texas

Trial and Error

FOX Renewals

Last Man Standing 

The Orville 

911

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

The Resident

The Simpsons

Empire

Fox Cancellations

The Passage 

The Cool Kids 

Lethal Weapon 

Proven Innocent 

Star 

The Gifted

Rel

