Here's a guide to all the renewals and cancellations on network TV

May 12, 2019
It’s that time of the year when we find out what’s coming back and what’s not returning next season on the major networks.
While most renewals seem to be good news, Constance Wu, the star of ABC's sitcom, "Fresh Off the Boat," didn't seem to be too pleased with Friday's announcement that the show would be returning.
She tweeted out, "F***ing hell," and that she was "literally crying" just hours after the announcement. She admitted in a tweet on Saturday that she was upset because the show being renewed meant she had to give up a passion project.
Philly-based comedy, “The Goldbergs,” was renewed at ABC for its seventh season. It currently stands as the No. 3 overall comedy for the network, trailing behind “Modern Family” and “The Conners.” The show is set in Jenkintown, PA in the 1980s. It was created by Philly native Adam F. Goldberg. His most recent project, the 1990s-set spinoff, "Schooled," was also renewed for a second season.
Other shows getting renewed include fan favorite “Grey’s Anatomy,” which was renewed by ABC for two more seasons, and the network's newest comedy, "Bless This Mess," starring Dax Shephard and Lake Bell. NBC also renewed "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" for its seventh season. The network picked up the show last year after FOX cancelled the hit comedy.
See below for the full list of renewals and cancellations.
S.W.A.T.
SEAL Team
Madam Secretary
MacGyver
Criminal Minds
Blue Bloods
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
NCIS: New Orleans
Magnum P.I.
FBI
God Friended Me
Bull
Young Sheldon
Mom
The Neighborhood
Man With a Plan
Hawaii Five-0
Murphy Brown
Fam
Life in Pieces
Happy Together
Fresh Off the Boat
Single Parents
American Housewife
Bless This Mess
The Goldbergs
Schooled
The Rookie
The Bachelor
Grey’s Anatomy
How to Get Away With Murder
Station 19
Dancing With the Stars
Black-ish
The Good Doctor
Modern Family
The Conners
A Million Little Things
Speechless
For the People
The Fix
The Kids Are Alright
Splitting Up Together
Blindspot
The. Blacklist
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago PD
Good Girls
The Good Place
Law & Order: SVU
Manifest
New Amsterdam
Superstore
Will & Grace
I Feel Bad
Marlon
Midnight, Texas
Trial and Error
Last Man Standing
The Orville
911
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
The Resident
The Simpsons
Empire
The Passage
The Cool Kids
Lethal Weapon
Proven Innocent
Star
The Gifted
Rel
Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.