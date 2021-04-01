More Culture:

April 01, 2021

'Springtime in the Park' kicks off reopening of Hersheypark on Friday

Guests will be invited back under COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Hersheypark is reopening Friday, April 2 for 'Springtime in the Park,' an annual event marking the start of the season. The Pennsylvania amusement park will be open to visitors under COVID-19 health and safety measures.

Just in time for the arriving warm weather, Hersheypark is reopening Friday with the launch of its seasonal event series "Springtime in the Park."

The Pennsylvania amusement park will be open to visitors — under COVID-19 health and safety measures, of course — on weekends during the month of April, starting April 2. It will be the first time Hersheypark has allowed visitors since Jan. 3, when the park’s holiday season ended.

More than 40 rides will be open, Hersheypark characters will be out and about, and the amusement park’s zoo, Zoomerica, will be also open.

Springtime in the Park, which is celebrating its 115th year, will also include the reopening of one of the park’s major roller coasters, the "SuperDooperLooper."

The ride was closed for months due to COVID-19 delaying maintenance needed on the coaster, PennLive reported.

The spring event will also include the reopening of Hersheypark’s Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor in the Chocolatetown section of the park.

Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor will be serving food at "all new dining locations," according to the Hersheypark website. The eatery is inspired by Milton Snavely Hershey, the original founder of the chocolate factory.

Hershey operated a soda shop in Philly during late 19th century, which Milton’s is based on.

Health and safety guidelines will be strictly enforced. Guests will need to buy tickets online, as part of a new reservation system based on Pennsylvania’s capacity guidelines. As part of a new plan for 2021, tickets that are reserved now can be saved and used throughout the year.

Masks or other face coverings are required for guests over the age of two. Everyone entering the park will also undergo a touchless temperature screening before entering.

Despite plans to relaunch on Friday, Hersheypark warns that rides will only be open "weather permitting."

Following Springtime in the Park, Hersheypark will open during select dates in summer, with weekend dates continuing in May. Other seasonal events hosted by the amusement park include the Halloween event "Hersheypark in the Dark" and "Christmas Candylane."

