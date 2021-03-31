More Culture:

March 31, 2021

Pennsylvania is home to three of the Top 50 Breweries in the country

Yuengling ranks No. 1 on the list based on the volume of beer sold again. Troegs and the parent company of Victory Brewing also placed highly

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Beer Rankings
Pa. Beer Top 50 Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Three breweries in Pennsylvania ranked among the top 50 breweries in the country, according to a report out of the Brewer's Association.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have closed bars and restaurants – and halted in-person attendance at sporting events – but that didn't stop Americans from drinking beer. 

The Brewer's Association unveiled its rankings for the Top 50 Brewing Companies in the country on Tuesday, and Pennsylvania breweries were well represented. The Keystone state secured three spots within the top 20, including D.G. Yuengling and Son, the 192-year-old brewery in Pottsville, which held its spot as the No. 1 craft brewery by volume of beer sold.

At No. 2 is Boston Brewing Co. the maker of Sam Adams beer and, since its merger in 2019, the beers by Delaware's Dogfish Head Brewery. Sierra Nevada out of Chico, California, followed in the No. 3 spots.

Artisanal Brewing Ventures, which includes Victory Brewing Co. in Downingtown, Chester County, jumped from No. 10 last year to No. 8 this year. Hershey's Troegs Brewing Co. secured No. 20 on the list as well, moving up seven spots from last year.

The pandemic changed where Americans bought their alcohol after bars and restaurants shuttered across the country, according to the Brewer's Association.

"Breweries who had established packaging and distribution capacity were best positioned to take advantage of the boom in off-premise sales and weather market uncertainty," said Bart Watson, the Brewers Associations chief economist. "These businesses also saw variation in performance based on geography and business model, with different parts of the country seeing very different beer trends, and draught-heavy breweries suffering."

Among the other states that had three brewers included in the list were Colorado, Minnesota, New York, Ohio and Oregon. Washington had two breweries on the list, while Wisconsin had four and California had nine. There were no New Jersey-based breweries on the list.

Yuengling is planning to expand into the west, starting with Texas, later this year. The beers sold there will be brewed locally at the Molson Coors brewery in Fort Worth.

The Brewer's Association will present a full State of the Industry report at an online webinar on April 8, 2021.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Beer Rankings Pennsylvania Troegs Brewing Company Beer - Alcohol Breweries Yuengling

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Some Phillies Do's and Don’ts heading into a new season
Phillies-2021-season-preview-Andrew-McCutchen_033021_USAT

Illness

COVID-19 infections accelerating in Philly amid wave of variants
COVID Philly Variants March

Education

Pennsylvania relaxes social distancing guidelines for students in classrooms
Pennsylvania schools social distancing

Flyers

Are Flyers eyeing major trade after placing Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers?
45_Shayne_Gostisbehere_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Music

Dr. Dog drummer says recording for Taylor Swift involved secretive process
Taylor Swift Dr. Dog

Food & Drink

Turn to Philly's restaurants for Easter brunch, dinner and dessert
Easter dining 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th Street #1803

FOR SALE! Penthouse 1804 at Parc Rittenhouse, a 2 bed, 2.5 bath residence with high-end finishes and features throughout. 1,853 sqft | $1,599,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 220 LOCUST STREET #14AS

FOR RENT! Spacious 2 bed w/ unobstructed city views through floor-to-ceiling windows at Society Hill Towers. Contemporary galley kitchen features wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile floors. 1,201 sqft | $2,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved