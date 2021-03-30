District Taco to open third Philly area location in Abington next week

After a lengthy delay brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, District Taco will finally celebrate the grand opening of its new restaurant in Abington, the expanding chain's third location in the Philadelphia area.

The fast-casual, Yucatan-style Mexican restaurant will open its doors in the Abington Towne Center at 10 a.m. Monday. A soft launch this week opened the restaurant for curbside pickup with discounts available through Friday.

"We are so excited to continue building restaurants and relationships throughout the Greater Philadelphia area," said Osiris Hoil, CEO of the restaurant group. "We have found such incredible communities, and know Abington will be just as warm and welcoming as those near our Center City and King of Prussia locations."

The Abington location was first announced in 2018, with plans to open the restaurant by the end of 2019. When the pandemic hit, the opening date was pushed back.

District Taco will enter a competitive part of Abington Township. An existing Chipotle restaurant is located in the same shopping center and Señor Salsa is just down the street on Old York Road, across from Abington Hospital — Jefferson Health. In the past, the shopping center had a Baja Fresh and a Corner Bakery.

The Abington location will be District Taco's 15th since the company was founded as a Washington food truck in 2009. The location in King of Prussia opened in 2017 and the Center City restaurant opened at the East Market development in 2019.

District Taco's menu includes tacos, burritos, quesadillas, salads, nachos, breakfast items and catering options.

As part of the grand opening in Abington, 15 customers who join the celebration will be randomly selected to receive a District Taco swag bag and a gift card for future purchases. Those interested in attending the socially-distanced opening are encouraged to use the company's booking site to confirm a time slot.

The opening comes as Pennsylvania plans to further ease restrictions on indoor dining Sunday, allowing capacity levels to rise to 75% for businesses that have completed the state's self-certification process. Those that aren't self-certified can increase to 50% capacity.

In Philadelphia, where COVID-19 cases having been rising in March, the city will hold off on making similar changes until at least the end of April.