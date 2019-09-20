PhillyVoice High School Football Top 10: Here come the Academy Park Knights

Every year Jason Vosheski does his mixing-and-matching thing. And every year, the Academy Park coach seems to have the magic touch.

The last time the Knights won the PIAA District 1 5A championship was in 2016. Since then, the Knights have been knocked out of the district playoffs in the second round.



The Knights are currently 4-0 with a huge test tonight when they travel to Martinsburg, West Virginia, to close their non-league schedule. Academy Park has defeated its four opponents by a combined 130-41.

Vosheski has had to move around some players this year, like 6-foot-3, 165-pound senior Barry Brown, who was switched from a receiver to quarterback this year. Prior to this year, Brown never played quarterback at the high school varsity level.

Still, the Knights are undefeated.

“We do have a different group of kids this year, but with the same mentality that we’ve had in past years,” said Vosheski, an early-1990 Ridley High grad. “We have a lot of starters back, but we have a lot of guys in new positions. We played two good Suburban One teams and we’ve had help from all different areas, offensively and defensively.

“And with Barry, the limelight doesn’t get to him. He’s extremely athletic. He’s going to get better. He has speed, the kind of speed that could Division-I speed and he has the kind of things a Division-I program would look for.”

Senior 5-10, 175-pound inside linebacker Brian Daniels leads the defense.

“We have a really good Martinsburg team tonight and it’s something I would hope we can gain from,” Vosheski said.

The PhillyVoice Area Top 10

Week of Sept. 20, 2018

1. St. Joseph's Prep (1-2)

2. La Salle (4-0)

3. St. Joseph's of Hammonton (NJ) (2-0)

4. Downingtown West (4-0)

5. Williamstown (NJ) (2-0)

6. Coatesville (2-1)

7. Neumann-Goretti (4-0)

8. Archbishop Wood (3-0)

9. North Penn (3-1)

10. Shawnee (NJ) (2-0)

Under consideration: Northeast (3-1), Academy Park (4-0), Garnet Valley (3-1), Souderton (4-0), Penn Wood (3-1), Central Bucks East (3-0), Central Bucks West (4-0), Imhotep Charter (1-3), Camden (NJ) (2-0), Woodrow Wilson (NJ) (1-0), Lenape (NJ) (2-0), Malvern Prep (0-3).

PIAA Playoff Watch



An early sneak peek at the PIAA District 1 6A playoff picture

School (W-L) — Points

1. Downingtown West (4-0) — 650.000

2. CB West (4-0) — 590.000

3. Downingtown East (4-0) — 590.000

4. Plymouth Whitemarsh (4-0) — 580.000

5. Souderton (4-0) — 560.000

6. Owen J. Roberts (4-0) — 560.000

7. Chester (4-0) — 510.000

8. North Penn (3-1) — 500.000

9. Abington (3-1) — 470.000

10. Ridley (3-1) — 470.000

11. CB East (3-1) — 460.000

12. Garnet Valley (3-1) — 450.000

13. Coatesville (2-1) — 320.000

14. Perkiomen Valley (2-2) — 380.000

15. CB South (2-2) — 380.000

16. William Tennent (2-2) — 380.000

