September 20, 2019

PhillyVoice High School Football Top 10: Here come the Academy Park Knights

By Joseph Santoliquito
PhillyVoice Contributor
Academy-Park-helmet_092019_JS Joe Santoliquito/for PhillyVoice

Academy Park is 4-0 but will face a tough test this weekend.

Every year Jason Vosheski does his mixing-and-matching thing. And every year, the Academy Park coach seems to have the magic touch.

The last time the Knights won the PIAA District 1 5A championship was in 2016. Since then, the Knights have been knocked out of the district playoffs in the second round. 

The Knights are currently 4-0 with a huge test tonight when they travel to Martinsburg, West Virginia, to close their non-league schedule. Academy Park has defeated its four opponents by a combined 130-41.

Vosheski has had to move around some players this year, like 6-foot-3, 165-pound senior Barry Brown, who was switched from a receiver to quarterback this year. Prior to this year, Brown never played quarterback at the high school varsity level.

Still, the Knights are undefeated.

“We do have a different group of kids this year, but with the same mentality that we’ve had in past years,” said Vosheski, an early-1990 Ridley High grad. “We have a lot of starters back, but we have a lot of guys in new positions. We played two good Suburban One teams and we’ve had help from all different areas, offensively and defensively.

“And with Barry, the limelight doesn’t get to him. He’s extremely athletic. He’s going to get better. He has speed, the kind of speed that could Division-I speed and he has the kind of things a Division-I program would look for.”

Senior 5-10, 175-pound inside linebacker Brian Daniels leads the defense.

“We have a really good Martinsburg team tonight and it’s something I would hope we can gain from,” Vosheski said.

The PhillyVoice Area Top 10

1. St. Joseph's Prep (1-2)
2. La Salle (4-0)
3. St. Joseph's of Hammonton (NJ) (2-0)
4. Downingtown West (4-0)
5. Williamstown (NJ) (2-0)
6. Coatesville (2-1)
7. Neumann-Goretti (4-0)
8. Archbishop Wood (3-0)
9. North Penn (3-1)
10. Shawnee (NJ) (2-0)

Under consideration: Northeast (3-1), Academy Park (4-0), Garnet Valley (3-1), Souderton (4-0), Penn Wood (3-1), Central Bucks East (3-0), Central Bucks West (4-0), Imhotep Charter (1-3), Camden (NJ) (2-0), Woodrow Wilson (NJ) (1-0), Lenape (NJ) (2-0), Malvern Prep (0-3).

The PhillyVoice Southeastern PA Top 10

1. St. Joseph's Prep (1-2)
2. La Salle (4-0)
3. Downingtown West (2-0)
4. Coatesville (2-1)
5. Neumann-Goretti (4-0)
6. Archbishop Wood (3-0)
7. North Penn (3-1)
8. Downingtown East (3-0)
9. Upper Dublin (3-0)
10. Central Bucks West (4-0)

Under consideration: Northeast (3-1), Academy Park (4-0), Garnet Valley (3-1), Souderton (4-0), Penn Wood (3-1), Central Bucks East (3-0), Imhotep Charter (1-3).

PIAA Playoff Watch

An early sneak peek at the PIAA District 1 6A playoff picture

School (W-L) — Points

1. Downingtown West (4-0) — 650.000
2. CB West (4-0) — 590.000
3. Downingtown East (4-0) — 590.000
4. Plymouth Whitemarsh (4-0) — 580.000
5. Souderton (4-0) — 560.000
6. Owen J. Roberts (4-0) — 560.000
7. Chester (4-0) — 510.000
8. North Penn (3-1) — 500.000
9. Abington (3-1) — 470.000
10. Ridley (3-1) — 470.000
11. CB East (3-1) — 460.000
12. Garnet Valley (3-1) — 450.000
13. Coatesville (2-1) — 320.000
14. Perkiomen Valley (2-2) — 380.000
15. CB South (2-2) — 380.000
16. William Tennent (2-2) — 380.000

