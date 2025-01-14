More Culture:

January 14, 2025

History buffs, here's your chance to portray 18th century Philadelphians

Actors are sought to dress up in colonial garb and tell stories about the American Revolution to tourists in Old City.

By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Historic Philadelphia actors Cari Feiler Bender/Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

Historic Philadelphia seeks to hire history enthusiasts willing to portray 18th century Americans in Old City this summer.

Historic Philadelphia, Inc. is looking to hire history buffs to share the city's rich past with visitors — either by telling tales of the 18th century or by portraying historic figures. 

The organization — which runs Franklin Square and the Betsy Ross House — has openings for costumed interpreters and storytellers. Actors who love history, or historians with a knack for acting, can submit their resumes and headshots. Auditions for selected candidates take place Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25. 

The interpreters, also called "History Makers," portray people who lived in Philly during the 1700s, particularly during the American Revolution. Examples include George Washington's soldiers, clergymen, laundresses, businessmen or socialites. 

The interpreters dress in traditional garb and are placed throughout Old City. They are "highly trained to bring their characters to life, to answer questions about the events of their time and stay in character while interacting with visitors," according to Historic Philadelphia.

Storytellers are stationed at Historic Philadelphia's "Once Upon A Time" benches found at Independence Hall, Independence Visitor Center, Carpenters' Hall, Franklin Square, the Betsy Ross House, the National Constitution Center and other Old City locations. There also are benches within Valley Forge National Historical Park in Montgomery County. 

The storytellers wear Historic Philadelphia uniforms — instead of breeches and petticoats  — as they recount 3-to-5 minute vignettes of American history, specifically Philadelphia's part in it. The public can attend their presentations for free. 

historic philadelphia storytellerI&C Imageworks/Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

Historic Philadelphia is looking to hire storytellers who can regale Old City visitors with tales of Philly in the 18th century.

To be considered for these seasonal gigs, applicants must have a general understanding of Philadelphia's 18th century history, including the American Revolution. Acting experience is not required, but applicants must be able to improvise, work from a script and adapt to different performance environments. They also must do well in social environments and be willing to explore and share "complex and sensitive aspects of history," according to Historic Philadelphia.

Applicants must be 18 or older, and Historic Philadelphia is seeking actors of "all ethnic backgrounds." The seasonal, part-time jobs run from June through October, with three-to-four weeks of paid training beforehand. Actors must be willing to work weekends and holidays.

