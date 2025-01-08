More Culture:

January 08, 2025

Planters hiring 'Peanutter' ambassadors to drive across the U.S. in a giant legume

Applications for the three full-time marketing roles, which would start in June, are being accepted through Feb. 14.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Peanuts
planters peanuts peanutters Aaron E. Martinez/El Paso Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Planters is looking for three nutty ambassadors to drive a giant peanut vehicle across the country and promote the brand at events.

Looking to break out of your shell and take on a new job opportunity that's totally nutty? Planters is searching for legume-obsessed people to fill marketing roles that would take them on a yearlong, cross-country adventure.

The snack company, which was founded in Wilkes-Barre in 1906 and is known for its stately Mr. Peanut mascot, has three openings for "Peanutters." Whoever nabs the roles would act as Planters ambassadors at events across the United States and would ride in style in a 26-foot-long, peanut-shaped "NUTmobile" vehicle. The full-time, paid positions run from June 2025 to June 2026, and applications are being accepted through Feb. 14. 

MORE: Zaxbys claims to be 'out-Phillying Philly' with sandwich as it prepares to expand into the region

"We’re thrilled to announce that applications are now open for our fourth class of Peanutters," Patrick Horbas, marketing director for Planters, said in a release. "As energetic ambassadors of the brand, our Peanutters travel the country, spreading smiles and joy to millions of people each year."

The most recent crop, which are still living their best Peanutter lives, include Jessie from Michigan, Ryan from New York and Katie from Chicago. They've been to 27 states so far in the NUTmobile fleet, which dates back to 1935 and was most recently upgraded in 2015.

The role of a Peanutter is no small feat — in one year, they must take a crack at planning over 200 events and interacting with at least 160,000 consumers, ensuring they have a "nutty time" with Mr. Peanut and the NUTmobile, according to the job description. They also must manage the NUTmobile Instagram account, keeping fans up to date on the vehicle's travels, which include stopping in a new city every week and attending major events. Previous Peanutters went to tree lightings, football games and festivals, and have starred in commercials.

To be considered for the role, applicants must have a bachelor's degree and a valid driver's license. 

"Desire to travel, an appetite for adventure and proficiency in nut-related puns is a must," Planters added, noting other important qualifications.

