More Health:

September 24, 2019

Hot flashes tied to heart attacks, strokes and cognitive decline, studies find

Frequent night sweats linked to reduced attention and executive function

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Menopause
Hot flashes menopause Source/Imaged licensed from Ingram Image

Frequent and persistent hot flashes are linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes, according to a new study.

Hot flashes – the sudden feeling of warmth, often felt most intensely over the face, neck and chest – are a common symptom of menopause.

The frequency and intensity of hot flashes varies among women. Some women might get several per hour while others might only have a handful each week.

Women who have frequent hot flashes may have cause for concern, according to new research being presented at the North American Menopause Society's annual meeting.

New research links frequent and persistent hot flashes during menopause to a higher risk of cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes.

Researchers used data from the Study of Women's Health Across the Nation, a 20-year longitudinal study of menopause, to determine the association. The study tracks both hot flashes and cardiovascular events among women transitioning through menopause.

Women who had frequent hot flashes at the beginning of menopause were twice as likely to experience a cardiovascular event, researchers found. Additionally, persistent hot flashes throughout menopause increased the risk of a cardiovascular event by 80 percent.

"Having a hot flash is a much more significant event than providers actually appreciated for many years," researcher Rebecca Thurston, of the University of Pittsburgh, told CNN. "We're starting to link these hot flashes to various different health indices and outcomes, including women's cardiovascular health."

Additional research being presented at the NAMS conference found that women who experience night sweats – a common menopause symptom similar to hot flashes – have a higher risk of cognitive decline.

Women who had frequent night sweats ironically experienced greater sleep duration, researchers found. But those same women also became more vulnerable to decreased attention and executive function.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Illinois at Chicago, examined the influence of menopause on the cognitive abilities of women with a history of breast cancer.

“Studies like this are valuable in helping healthcare providers develop effective treatment options for menopausal women complaining of cognitive decline as they focus on modifiable risk factors,” NAMS Medical Director Dr. Stephanie Faubion said in a statement.

A third study being presented found that childhood abuse may be linked to physiologically-detected hot flashes.

Menopause is a natural biological process that marks the end of menstruation. As women hit their 40s, menstrual periods can undergo various changes until their ovaries cease producing eggs, marking the end of menstruation. The average woman has her last period at age 51, according to The Mayo Clinic.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Menopause United States Strokes Research Night Sweats Cardiovascular Heart Attacks Hot flashes Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: How much trouble are Eagles in — and could a big trade put them back on track?
20922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Kelce_Kate_Frese.jpg

Odd News

Viral CBS3 interview with apartment building fire 'hero' shades Eagles' Nelson Agholor
0923_CBS Agholor

Healthy Eating

Do pumpkin spice products have any nutritional value?
Pumpkin spice muffins

Sixers

What changes will Brett Brown make to adapt to Sixers' new roster?
Brett-Brown-Joel-Embiid_092419_usat

Celebrities

James McAvoy defends Philly slang word 'jawn' in interview with Jessica Chastain
James McAvoy Philadelphia slang jawn

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art
Oktoberfest at Philadelphia Museum of Art

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved