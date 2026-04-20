A heavy music dance night is coming to MilkBoy on May 2

If your favorite heavy band isn't coming through Philly anytime soon, May 2 at MilkBoy is the next best option.

The venue is hosting House of Heavy on Saturday, May 2, a DJ-driven heavy music night running from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The event is built around nu-metal, alt-metal and metalcore mixed back to back all night, pulling from across the genre's history.

The playlist will pull from artists such as Slipknot, Korn, Deftones, Spiritbox, Knocked Loose and Bad Omens, including deep cuts and tracks that still pack festival floors.

Tickets are $21.06 and available in advance online.

House of Heavy

Saturday, May 2, 2026 | 10 p.m. to midnightMilkBoy1100 Chestnut St.Philadelphia, PA 19107TicketS: $21.06

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