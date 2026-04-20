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April 20, 2026

A heavy music dance night is coming to MilkBoy on May 2

House of Heavy will feature a playlist spanning Slipknot and Korn to Knocked Loose and Bad Omens.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Nightlife Music
Deadlands_Shannon Sophy.JPG Photo Credit/Shannon Sophy

House of Heavy takes over MilkBoy on Saturday, May 2, for a night of nu-metal, metalcore and alt-metal.

If your favorite heavy band isn't coming through Philly anytime soon, May 2 at MilkBoy is the next best option.

The venue is hosting House of Heavy on Saturday, May 2, a DJ-driven heavy music night running from 10 p.m. to midnight.

The event is built around nu-metal, alt-metal and metalcore mixed back to back all night, pulling from across the genre's history.

The playlist will pull from artists such as Slipknot, Korn, Deftones, Spiritbox, Knocked Loose and Bad Omens, including deep cuts and tracks that still pack festival floors.

Tickets are $21.06 and available in advance online.

House of Heavy

Saturday, May 2, 2026 | 10 p.m. to midnight
MilkBoy
1100 Chestnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
TicketS: $21.06

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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