How many compensatory picks should the Eagles expect to receive in the 2025 NFL Draft?

On the Monday after the conclusion of 2024 NFL Draft, the deadline for unrestricted free agent signings to count toward the compensatory pick formula was reached. Any players signed after that deadline do not count toward the formula, and so, the teams that will receive compensatory picks will mostly be known, with some wiggle room for changes due to in-season factors like playing time, for example.

Now that we've reached the day of the deadline, the short answer to the question posed in the headline is... drumroll... None. Apologies if you were hoping for a more satisfying answer.

Using OverTheCap's compensatory pick cancellation chart (via the great Nick Korte), the Eagles have two qualifying CFAs (compensatory free agents) lost. They six qualifying CFAs gained. In chart form:

CFAs lost (APY) - Projected round CFAs gained (APY) - Projected round RB D'Andre Swift ($8 million) - 6 EDGE Bryce Huff (17 million) - 4 QB Marcus Mariota ($6 million) - 6 RB Saquon Barkley ($12.6 million) - 5 S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson ($11 million) - 5 LB Devin White ($4 million) - 6 LB Zack Baun ($3.5 million) - 7 OT Mekhi Becton ($2.75 million) - 7

Because they have more qualifying players gained than lost, they will not receive any comp picks. This is a basic compensatory pick rule, and one that is somehow still commonly misunderstood, even by national reporters. For example: (More accurately, if Reddick leaves in free agency next offseason — and he is not canceled out within the comp pick formula by a player signed by the Jets in free agency — then the Jets would get a comp pick.) Even without any extra projected comp picks, the Eagles currently have nine picks in the 2025 draft, shown here: Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 2 Eagles' own pick 3 Eagles' own pick 3 From Dolphins 4 From Lions 5 Eagles' own pick 5 From Texans 7 PHI, ATL, NO, or DEN 7 PHI, ATL, NO, or DEN

They acquired three extra picks via trades during the 2024 draft, in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds. • They traded a fourth-round pick in 2024 (120th overall) to the Dolphins for a third-round pick in 2025. • They traded a fourth-round pick in 2024 (123rd overall) to the Texans for the 127th overall pick in 2024 and a fifth-round pick in 2025. • They traded a fourth-round pick in 2024 (132nd overall) and a sixth-round pick in 2024 (210th overall) to the Lions for a fifth-round pick in 2024 (164th overall), a sixth-round pick in 2024 (201st overall), and a 2025 fourth-round pick. MORE: Grading the Eagles' 2024 draft haul

