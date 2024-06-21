More Sports:

June 21, 2024

How to watch the Phillies' games Friday and Sunday

The Phillies' Friday night game this weekend will air on Apple TV+. The team's Sunday morning game will air on Roku. Here's what you need to know.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
0547_09132023_Phillies_Braves_Citizens-Bank-Park.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 13: A photo from the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Atlanta Braves on September 13, 2023 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

Much to the chagrin of Phillies fans in the Delaware Valley, two of the team's three games against the Diamondbacks this weekend, a big-time NLCS rematch, are streaming-exclusive games.

On Friday, as part of Major League Baseball's Friday Night Baseball package, the game will air on Apple TV+ at 6:40 PM. That streaming service costs $9.99 per month. Apple, however, is offering a two-month free trial for baseball fans. If you want to watch the big game, which includes the airing of Cole Hamels' retirement ceremony, you can sign up for a free trial here

Saturday's game will air regularly on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 4:05 PM.

Sunday's game, however, will be a Roku-exclusive game morning affair with an 11:35 AM first pitch. While Roku is a streaming platform with its own streaming device, watching the game itself is free of cost. Creating a free account here will allow you to tune into the Phils game on Sunday morning. You can then sign in on your corresponding smart device or watch via the Roku website. 

It's a shame this article even needs to get written, but, hey, that's the nature of modern media and sports business. 

The latest Phillies trade rumors

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Streaming Apple TV Roku

Videos

Featured

Limited - Hatch Memorial Shell

Discover the heartbeat of Boston — a city alive with music
Limited - Adelman Lynch 76 place

IBEW Local Union 98 all in for 76 Place

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA ups fines for smoking, urinating and drinking alcohol
SEPTA Police Crime

Sponsored

Nearly 1,500 WSFS associates volunteer across the region for 'We Stand for Service Day'
Limited - WSFS - Cradles to Crayons

Mental Health

When the weather gets hot, tempers also tend to flare
Hot Weather Thermometer

TV

Cherry Hill's Cristin Milioti takes on a Batman villain in 'The Penguin' teaser
Cristin Milioti Penguin

Phillies

Orion Kerkering thriving in first full season with Phillies: 'I just embrace all of these different roles'
Kerkering 6.19.24

Weekend

Your weekend guide to things to do: A film festival and Kidchella
Weekend guide

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved