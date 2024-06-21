How to watch the Phillies' games Friday and Sunday

Much to the chagrin of Phillies fans in the Delaware Valley, two of the team's three games against the Diamondbacks this weekend, a big-time NLCS rematch, are streaming-exclusive games.

On Friday, as part of Major League Baseball's Friday Night Baseball package, the game will air on Apple TV+ at 6:40 PM. That streaming service costs $9.99 per month. Apple, however, is offering a two-month free trial for baseball fans. If you want to watch the big game, which includes the airing of Cole Hamels' retirement ceremony, you can sign up for a free trial here.

Saturday's game will air regularly on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 4:05 PM.

Sunday's game, however, will be a Roku-exclusive game morning affair with an 11:35 AM first pitch. While Roku is a streaming platform with its own streaming device, watching the game itself is free of cost. Creating a free account here will allow you to tune into the Phils game on Sunday morning. You can then sign in on your corresponding smart device or watch via the Roku website.

It's a shame this article even needs to get written, but, hey, that's the nature of modern media and sports business.

The latest Phillies trade rumors

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader