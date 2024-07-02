More News:

July 02, 2024

Howl at the Moon, Down Nightclub in Center City abruptly close

In a social media post, the entertainment venues thanked people for their support but did not explain why they are shutting down.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Closures
Howl at the moon Provided Image/Valley Forge Casino Resort

Howl at the Moon, which closed its Center City location on Monday, had dueling pianos. In 2017, it held a pop-up event at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, shown above.

Center City nightlife spots Howl at the Moon and Down Nightclub – which sit side by side on South 15th Street – announced their immediate closures Monday.

Howl at the Moon, at 258 S. 15th St., was part of a chain of entertainment venues with "dueling pianos," in which two pianists take song requests from the audience. Down, an affiliated venue, was a nightclub with live DJs.

The venues, which each shared the same post Monday on their social media accounts, did not give the reason for their abrupt closures. 

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce Howl at the Moon Philly and Down Nightclub are closing effective July 1st, 2024, after more than a decade of operation in Center City," the venue's operators wrote in the social media post. "We want to thank all of the many thousands of people who patronized us week after week along with our loyal staff throughout the years."

Just last week, Howl at the Moon had posted about its annual Red, White and Brew event on July 5 and revealed new drink offerings that were expected to begin this week. A post on Friday explained how customers could get a discount when booking private events. 

In response to a Facebook comment, Howl at the Moon said all deposits for future reservations will be refunded. The chain's Philadelphia venue had been open since 2013.

Howl at the Moon fans won't be completely lost — the chain has 12 other locations including in Boston, Chicago and Pittsburgh, plus venue on Norwegian Cruise Line called Howl at the Sea. Down Nightclub also has another location in Boston.

A Howl at the Moon venue in Washington, D.C., closed in February in a similarly short time frame. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Closures Philadelphia Center City Bars Nightclubs Nightlife Howl At The Moon

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

10 essential summer experiences in New Jersey
Limited - Meet Boston - Fine dining at Mooncusser

Boston's food scene offers something for every taste

Just In

Must Read

Business

Howl at the Moon, Down Nightclub in Center City abruptly close
Howl at the moon

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Parenting

Parents who want to reduce their kids' screen time should start by reducing theirs, study finds
parents kids screen time

Celebrities

Colman Domingo addresses criticisms about upcoming Michael Jackson movie
Colman Domingo BET Awards

Sixers

The fate of Paul Reed’s contract is the last major domino in the Sixers’ franchise-altering summer
Sixers-Paul-Reed-76ers_041323_USAT

Entertainment

Urban Saloon in Fairmount to host weekly watch parties for 'The Bachelorette'
bachelorette urban saloon

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved