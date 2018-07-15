More Health:

July 15, 2018

More than 500 cases of E. coli reported from visitors of ziplining park

Investigation is underway at the Tennessee facility

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness E. coli
04072018_resistant_bacteria_CDC. Source/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

.

Hundreds of visitors to Tennessee's CLIMB Works Zipline Canopy Tour are reporting E. coli infection after visiting the park.

RELATED: Lettuce-induced E.coli outbreak continues with five dead, nearly 200 sick | Protecting our children from E. coli as outbreak worsens

More than 500 people reported feeling ill at the tour in Gatlinburg, TE, and the Tennessee Department of Health's investigation confirmed the outbreak was related to the park. 

News of the outbreak began when dozens of visitors to the park wrote negative reviews on the site's Facebook and TripAdvisor pages toward the end of June and into early July. As of last Tuesday, a total 548 reported falling ill after visiting.

Though the contamination was likely caused by the well water served in coolers throughout the zipline course, the investigation is ongoing. Initial tests showed the water samples tested positive for E. coli bacteria, and the water is now moving on to advanced screening.

The facility is now offering refunds to people who got sick after visiting and as they continue to comply with the investigation.


Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @MarielleMondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness E. coli Philadelphia Tennessee

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

The legend of Aaron Nola began long before he became the Phillies' ace
071318_Aaron-Nola_usat

Development

North Philly graffiti wall to come down, but a new canvas will replace it
Graffiti 5th Cecil

Politics

Kellyanne Conway draws ire for #ThaiCaveRescue tweet
kellyanne conway white house

Sixers

Which Sixers will be cut or traded before the regular season begins?
123117-JerrydBayless-USAToday

Diet

Study: No, enjoying that full-fat ice cream won't kill you
Butter being poured into bowl

Restaurants

Honest Tom's Taco Shop has gone totally vegan and isn't looking back
Tacos

Escapes

Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.