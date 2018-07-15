More than 500 cases of E. coli reported from visitors of ziplining park

Hundreds of visitors to Tennessee's CLIMB Works Zipline Canopy Tour are reporting E. coli infection after visiting the park.



More than 500 people reported feeling ill at the tour in Gatlinburg, TE, and the Tennessee Department of Health's investigation confirmed the outbreak was related to the park.

News of the outbreak began when dozens of visitors to the park wrote negative reviews on the site's Facebook and TripAdvisor pages toward the end of June and into early July. As of last Tuesday, a total 548 reported falling ill after visiting.

Though the contamination was likely caused by the well water served in coolers throughout the zipline course, the investigation is ongoing. Initial tests showed the water samples tested positive for E. coli bacteria, and the water is now moving on to advanced screening.

The facility is now offering refunds to people who got sick after visiting and as they continue to comply with the investigation.





