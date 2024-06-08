I-76 westbound lanes close after multi-vehicle crash in Philly

Commuters traveling on Interstate 76 in Philly ran into closures and delays Saturday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, an accident that occurred around 3:38 a.m. Saturday near University Avenue led to the closure of all I-76 westbound lanes from there to South Street.

While Philadelphia OEM did not specify how many vehicles were involved in the apparent accident, CBS Philadelphia reported that two people were transported to the hospital. NBC10 reported that a U-Haul truck and another truck appeared to be involved in the crash.

Real-time traffic data from 511PA shows that all westbound lanes near the University Avenue exit (346B) to South Street remain closed. 511PA also shows another multi-vehicle crash on I-76 eastbound near Exit 346B has caused a lane restriction and will slow down traffic as of 8:17 a.m.



Philadelphia State Police did not immediately respond to a request for information regarding all individuals involved in the crash and their statuses.