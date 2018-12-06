More Health:

December 06, 2018

IBX helps Magee Rehabilitation Hospital add much-needed bionic suits

Bionic suits help patients with strokes and spinal cord injuries regain their footing

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories IBX
Carroll - Magee Rehab bionic suit Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Cyndi Corcoran works with physical therapist Elizabeth Watson during a demonstration using a bionic suit at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. Corcoran, who has no sensation in her legs, is able to walk with the assistance of the suit.

Once a week, Cyndi Corcoran gets to walk again for at least an hour, thanks to modern medical technology and her own unflagging determination.

At other times, Corcoran – who is partially paralyzed due to a spinal cord injury – will sit at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in Center City waiting for a cancellation to free up the bionic suit that empowers her to get back on her feet.

"It's given me the freedom to get up and walk and practice a proper gait," said Corcoran, who has been using the suit for nearly four years. "This allows me to retrain the brain and really practice the repetition of walking with a good gait." 

RELATED READ: Magee Rehab fundraiser draws patients from all walks of life

For Corcoran and some other patients with spinal cord injuries, the bionic suit offers a potential path toward one day walking on their own. To others, the suit offers a plethora of wellness benefits, even if they have little chance of ever walking again. And it also helps stroke patients regain a more natural gait.

But the suits are expensive and, at Magee, patient demand for the suits outweighs supply. Until Thursday, Magee only had two bionic suits – one at each of its inpatient and outpatient facilities.

That's when Independence Blue Cross formally announced a $140,000 contribution to The Jerry Segal Classic, a fundraiser that has raised more than $17 million to benefit Magee patients. The donation will help Magee purchase an Ekso Bionics GT suit – the latest bionic suit. 

Yet, after watching Corcoran use a bionic suit at the press conference, IBX President Dan Hilferty pledged to purchase another bionic suit immediately and raise support for a third new suit. The news brought Corcoran to tears. 

"I'm one of the patients that will stay down there and wait for a cancellation just so I get another hour," Corcoran said. "It means a lot. If you could only walk one hour a week, you know?"

Magee currently has a waiting list to get into the outpatient program that utilizes the bionic suits, physical therapist Elizabeth Watson said. Once in the program, patients get the use of a suit for one hour each week.

Given Magee's reputation and the need for additional bionic suits, Hilferty said the decision to partner with the hospital was "an easy one."

"It's important that the waiting time goes down and that folks have access to not only the miracles that Magee produces, but this incredible equipment," Hilferty said.

The suits – which are adjustable to fit varying body types – allows patients to gain proper balance and body conditioning as a physical therapist uses a program to establish desired walking parameters, like step length and speed. 

When the patient has achieved proper balance, a beep sounds, allowing the patient to know they are in the correct position to make the next step. That allows them to look forward as they walk. Because they cannot feel their feet, they otherwise would need to look at their feet as they walk.

Therapists can adjust the suit's settings to make the session more strenuous. 

"That's retraining my brain," Corcoran said. "That's the repetition part that's so crucial in your recovery. Without it, my muscles do not need to work. They do not need to get that signal from the brain, because I can adapt without it."

But she doesn't want her brain to adapt to her paralyzed condition. A longtime athlete and former physical education instructor, Corcoran said adjusting to therapy has been challenging. 

The recovery from a spinal cord injury is a long process, she said. When she was able to wiggle a toe for the first time, that was "big to me."

"That has been the hardest part of my recovery, to know that it's not like a broken bone," Corcoran said. "It's not going to heal in four to six weeks. But you can't give up. Knowing that even if I only get to walk one hour a week, that is so important because you're retraining the brain." 

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories IBX Magee Rehabilitation Hospital Technology Philadelphia Paralysis Strokes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news, including J.A. Happ
120618_Happ_usat

Bars

For sale in Northern Liberties, The 700 club is a treasure of its era
The 700 club for sale

Holiday

Let Hearthside cook Feast of the Seven Fishes – so you can relax
Feast of the Seven Fishes at Hearthside

Fitness

Put 'em up: The boxing gym boom has landed in Philadelphia
CKO Center City

Eagles

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: Eagles' season comes down to Dallas game
120618_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Crime

Philly man goes on alleged crime spree an hour after being released from prison
Police lights arrests crime

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved