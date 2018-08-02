IBC Foundation awards $1.8 million to nursing schools, local organizations

Nearly $1.8 million in grants from the Independence Blue Cross Foundation will combat the opioid epidemic, support nurses, and benefit community health and wellness efforts.

The grants will be awarded through a trio of foundation programs.



Through the Nurses for Tomorrow program, 22 local nursing schools will receive about $1.1 million to provide scholarships for undergraduate, graduate and doctoral nursing students.

The Supporting Treatment and Overdose Prevention (STOP) program will disperse $440,000 among seven local organizations fighting the opioid epidemic, an effort to increase access to evidence-based opioid use disorder prevention and treatment.

The Building Healthier Communities program will award $125,000 to 10 community-based nonprofits that address health and wellness needs.