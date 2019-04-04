More Health:

April 04, 2019

IBX Foundation expands campaign to reduce stigma of opioid addiction

'Someone You Know' campaign adds podcast, support group

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Opioids
Independence Blue Cross Opioid Addiction Someone You Know Campaign Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Independence Blue Cross Foundation expanded its 'Someone You Know' campaign, which aims to reduce the stigma surrounding opioid addiction.

When Malik Williams mentions that he's a person in addiction recovery, there is sometimes a noticeable shift in the conversation.

It's a stigma he said he faces often – even in his photography business.

"It's not outspoken sometimes," Williams said. "I say, 'Hey I'm in recovery.' And you can just get a feel or a vibe that the whole conversation has changed. All of it isn't verbal. A lot of it is just a feeling that you get. Sometimes you can feel embarrassed, or shameful. Those are some of the things that I had to face."

Williams and Lisa Kelley hope to break down that stigma by discussing their respective experiences with addiction in a new podcast being launched by the Independence Blue Cross Foundation. Both Williams and Kelly are among the people featured in the foundation's "Someone You Know" campaign.

RELATED STORY: IBX Foundation highlights recovery stories of opioid addicts

On Thursday, the IBX Foundation announced the podcast  – available here – as one way it is expanding the campaign, a public awareness effort to reduce the stigma of opioid addiction. In addition, there will be a new associate, or support, group for people touched by addiction.

The campaign also added 10 new ambassadors – people whose stories highlight the paths to recovery. Their stories will be featured on a mobile exhibit that will travel to colleges, corporate campuses and community events throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Independence Blue Cross Someone You Know Campaign Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Malik Williams says that sometimes he immediately notices a different vibe when he tells someone he is in recovery. The stigma surrounding addiction is not always outspoken, he says.


The campaign is part of IBX's commitment to joining "a movement that will not be stopped," Chief Executive Officer Daniel J. Hilferty said Thursday.

"Businesses have a role to play in changing the paradigm around recovery," he added. "We've got to be more open to making sure that we cover the treatment that our employees need. We need to be more involved with the provider community so that the follow up is there."

Inpatient care not only helps people battling addiction when they need it, Hilferty said, but it reduces long-term health care costs.

"We created this 'Someone You Know' program so we could go out and educate folks about the substance abuse disorder crisis and show them that whether they are in the throes of addiction or they are related to someone ... that we would become a safe haven," Hilferty said. We wanted to become "a place where they could come, engage in dialogue and understand the disease better and get connected to professionals that could help them."

A SAFE PLACE TO SHARE

The support group will serve as a place for people to share various experiences surrounding opioid addiction. People can share their road to recovery. Families can share the struggles of helping someone battling opioid addiction. Lost loved ones can be grieved.

As for the podcast, Williams said he wants to highlight that all sorts of people have battled addiction, adding that it's not due to a "personal or moral deficiency."

"Everyone that's in addiction isn't just a bad person," Williams said. "I was raised with morals, principles, respect. I never lost those things, even when I was in my addiction. It's hard to explain. I didn't lose them, but at the same time, the life I was living, you wouldn't have had a chance to see them, either."

Independence Blue Cross Someone You Know Campaign Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Lisa Kelley, who has a foster son in addiction recovery, is co-hosting a new IBX podcast aimed at breaking the stigmas surrounding addiction. Behind her, someone stands at audio kiosk featuring Kelley's story.


The first episode, available now, highlights the relationship between Williams and Kelley, who first met at the Kensington Storefront, where she serves as an artist.

Kelley, who raised a foster son who is currently in recovery, is completing her Epidemic project, a collection of 192 panels being placed in parks around Kensington. Each panel features woven fabric strips containing the wishes, prayers and memories of people affected by addiction.

Like Williams, Kelley said she hopes the podcast helps eliminate the stigma of addiction.

"I talk a little bit about this pin that I have that says 'Naloxone Saves Lives,'" Kelley said, referencing the overdose antidote. "I hope when people see that pin, they ask me about it and it starts a conversation and maybe a connection. And maybe it can change somebody's mind about the humanity of somebody else."

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Opioids Philadelphia Health Insurance Recovery Heroin IBX

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should trade for Browns RB Duke Johnson
040419DukeJohnson

Courts

Tech 9 was to be arraigned on child porn charges the day after his death
tech 9 child porn charges

Events

The Bourse is honoring 'Fearless Femmes' this First Friday
Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Lalo

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles have two of the best tight ends in the NFL
040419_Zach-Ertz_usat

Health News

FDA warns public that seizures are a potential side effect of vaping, launches investigation
e-cigarette sipa

Fitness

Center City's free workout program returns to Dilworth Park
Carroll - Dilworth Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved