IBX Foundation expands campaign to reduce stigma of opioid addiction

When Malik Williams mentions that he's a person in addiction recovery, there is sometimes a noticeable shift in the conversation.

It's a stigma he said he faces often – even in his photography business.

"It's not outspoken sometimes," Williams said. "I say, 'Hey I'm in recovery.' And you can just get a feel or a vibe that the whole conversation has changed. All of it isn't verbal. A lot of it is just a feeling that you get. Sometimes you can feel embarrassed, or shameful. Those are some of the things that I had to face."

Williams and Lisa Kelley hope to break down that stigma by discussing their respective experiences with addiction in a new podcast being launched by the Independence Blue Cross Foundation. Both Williams and Kelly are among the people featured in the foundation's "Someone You Know" campaign.