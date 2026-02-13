Amid concern over ICE raids in region, Philly school district reaffirms policy to protect students

The School District of Philadelphia, in a letter sent to students' families on Friday, said it will continue its policy to protect the privacy and safety of students in the event that U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement agents conduct operations targeting school properties.

The letter from Superintendent Tony Watlington reaffirms the district's protocols and discourages ICE agents from being on or near school campuses.

"We understand that national events and public conversations can create concern or anxiety within our community," Watlington wrote.

The superintendent also states in the letter there have been no verified reports of ICE operations at school district properties, and the letter aimed to address mounting concerns about ICE activity in the region and nationally. Still the timing of the letter raised questions.

"We just wanted to make sure that we got ahead of anything that would be happening," school district spokesperson Naima DeBreast said Friday. "Students and their families have seen what's been going on in the news and across other districts and cities. We just wanted to send out something to our families reminding them of our commitment to safe and welcoming schools."

DeBreast said rumors spread online about ICE's presence in the city.

"Out of worry and concern, sometimes things circulate on social media," she said, "but we wanted to let our families know that there have been no confirmed reports."

School administrators and staff have guidelines to follow if ICE agents are present near schools or bus stops. The protocols also cover what to do if ICE agents request access to school records or to enter schools, including if they are searching for a specific person.

These situations must be referred to the district's Office of General Counsel. Teachers and other staff are not allowed to share student information with federal agents, including immigration status, unless the general counsel directs them to do so.

In the event of an ICE visit, school leaders also are told to notify the district's Office of Prevention and Intervention, create a crisis response plan and complete an incident report.

The district advises students to walk with a friend or family member to schools and bus stops. It also urges students to report anything suspicious to a trusted staff member and seek help from adults if they feel unsafe. The district website has a family resource page outlining the staff protocols along with providing other information for families. There also is a "Let's Talk" page where families can find contact information to connect with leaders across departments.

Prior to the start of President Donald Trump's second term last year, schools and churches had been considered "sensitive places" where ICE agents were not permitted access under federal law. That policy was rescinded last year, prompting legal challenges and raising questions about whether schools could become routine targets for immigration enforcement.

Although ICE agents historically have been required to obtain judicial warrants to enter private areas of schools, like classrooms and offices, there has been a climate of uncertainty about how the agency aims to conduct operations around schools. In Minneapolis, which has been a national focal point of conflict with ICE, there have been reports this year of agents being stationed near schools and making at least one arrest outside a high school in January.

Recent ICE activity in the Philadelphia region has further stoked fears about the conduct of federal agents.

In Montgomery County on Monday morning, ICE agents entered a family's home in Lower Providence to arrest a Mexican national with an expired visa who had been charged last year with drunk driving. ICE agents followed the man back to his home from work and blocked him into his driveway, WHYY reported. The man's cousin, who was at the home with her younger brothers, 8 and 13, filmed a portion of the raid and pleaded with agents to show mercy. She said agents pointed guns at the two boys.

In another incident Thursday morning in South Jersey, a group of elementary school students fled from a bus stop after ICE agents showed up at their apartment complex in Lindenwold, Camden County. A bus driver circled the area several times to pick up students and take them to school, NJ.com reported. Video from a doorbell camera at the apartment complex shows students running and shouting, "ICE, ICE!"

The Lindenwold School District said ICE agents did not appear at any of the district's schools Thursday.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molly, who serves as president of the Police Chiefs Association of Montgomery County, released a joint statement Friday saying they are dedicated to protecting residents. The county and its police departments do not have any cooperating agreements with ICE, and county officials said they will protect constitutional rights to protest ICE activity. They also warned residents not to interfere with law enforcement.

"The entire Montgomery County law enforcement community and its leaders are united in our mission and dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that Montgomery County remains a safe place to live, work and enjoy life," the statement said.