October 08, 2018

Iggy Azalea cancels tour, including a stop in Philadelphia

Set to appear with CupcakKe, the Australian singer expressed sadness over missing her first North American tour in four years

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Iggy Azalea Matthew Schultz /for PhillyVoice

Pop/rap artist Iggy Azalea performs during the grand opening of "The Block," a new gaming and entertainment venue at Harrah's Philadelphia, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.

Iggy Azalea's upcoming tour has been canceled. The Australian rapper had to cancel her Bad Girls Tour after tour-opener CupcakKe dropped out. 

This isn’t the first time this has happened to Azalea. In 2015, Azalea had to cancel her Great Escape arena tour with openers Nick Jonas and Tinashe. When a change in scheduling led to both openers backing out, Azalea's management found themselves with not enough time to find replacements, leading to the cancellation. 

CupcakKe tweeted on Oct. 4 that she would be dropping out of the tour. Following this news, Azalea and her management announced the tour was canceled. Azalea took to Twitter to explain. 

The "Fancy" songstress said, "Believe me – I was really excited for this tour... and I'm genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year. The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make. I hope I will get to see you all in person one day.”

After the news broke of the tour's cancellation, CupcakKe made another comment on Twitter, stating, "Listen y'all , I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that's what I mean by "change plans"................ THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS !!!!! It was the ones that put it together !!!!! Iggy knows I love her .... I just need that bag IN FULL that's all."

According to Variety, ticket sales were low and could potentially be due to a lack of new music. Her "Survive the Summer" EP, which was released this past summer, was her first release since her 2014 album, "Reclassified." 

The tour was supposed to open Oct. 27 in Hollywood, Fla. It was making a stop at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby on Nov. 3, but that date has been canceled. It would have been her first North American tour in four years. 

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Iggy Azalea’s The Bad Girls Tour has been cancelled," LiveNation said in a statement.

"Refunds are available at point of purchase.” 

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

