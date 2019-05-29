More Health:

May 29, 2019

We have a subconscious negative brain response to disfigured faces, Penn study finds

Penn researchers measured this implicit bias

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Brain
implicit bias disfigured faces Photo courtesy/Penn Medicine

Neural responses to facial disfigurement.

Whether we like it or not, implicit bias —  attitudes or stereotypes that affect our understanding, actions, and decisions subconsciously, per Ohio State University — rule a lot of life. 

A new study published today in Scientific Reports by Penn Medicine looked into the behavioral and brain responses to people with facial abnormalities, such as scars, birthmarks, and other disfigurements. Per a Penn release, researchers discovered that our brains have a “disfigured is bad” automatic response, in comparison to the natural “beautiful is good” response.

"Judgements on attractiveness and trustworthiness are consistent across cultures, and these assumptions based on facial beauty are made extremely quickly. On the other hand, people with facial disfigurement are often targets of discrimination, which seems to extend beyond the specific effects of lower overall attractiveness and may tie in more with the pattern of results with stigmatized groups,” said the study’s lead author, Anjan Chatterjee, MD, in the release.

RELATED READ: Penn Medicine drastically cuts opioid prescriptions for some cancer patients

To determine this, researchers conducted two experiments dedicated to determining if these automatic brain responses to disfigured faces can be reduced by surgical intervention, the release explains. Penn researchers used photographs of patients with some variation of a facial abnormality — before and after surgical repairs —to measure people’s responses.

The first experiment, which was comprised of 79 participants, sought to see if people possess implicit biases against people with abnormal faces and if these biases differ from the ones we’re actually aware of (explicit bias). Researchers didn’t find any evidence of explicit bias against those with disfigured faces, but found that people — men, especially — preferred “normal” faces, Penn explains.

The second experiment included 31 participants on whom researchers used MRI to test brain responses to the before and after photos, Penn reports.

Between these two experiments, researchers found that unknowingly, people do, in fact, hold a negative implicit bias toward those with facial abnormalities. Further, the study found it is likely that people are less empathetic to people with disfigured faces and might even subconsciously dehumanize them to the level of stigmatized groups, including drug addicts and the homeless.

“In order to right any discrimination, the first step is to understand how and why such biases exist, which is why we set out to uncover the neural responses to disfigured faces,” Chatterjee said.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Brain Penn Medicine Bias Study Neurology

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

In crowded offense, Eagles players not worried about getting their touches
Carroll - Eagles Stock J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Celebrities

'Botched' doctor says he can fix Artie Lange's nose
Artie Lange nose mugshot

Entertainment

Coming to Netflix in June: 'Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse,' final season of 'Jessica Jones'
Netflix June

Phillies

Paul Hagen: What should the Phillies do with Odubel Herrera?
Odubel-Herrera_052819_usat

Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone discusses a new 'Rocky' movie at Cannes Film Festival
Sylvester Stallone talks 'Rocky'

Women's Health

'The pill' may protect against ACL injuries in women, study finds
birth control acl injury

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved