More Health:

May 22, 2019

Penn Medicine drastically cuts opioid prescriptions for some cancer patients

Only 8 percent receive the most highly-addictive painkillers

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Cancer
Carroll - The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

A new pain management program implemented by Penn Medicine has limited the number of opioids prescribed to urologic cancer patients.

Medical guidelines recommend prescribing varying amounts of opioids to patients who undergo robotic surgery for urologic cancers, including prostate and kidney removals. Patients typically are prescribed 15 to 45 pills of oxycodone, an opioid used to relieve severe pain.

Penn Medicine's new program instead begins patients without narcotics, escalating pain medication only when necessary. Prescriptions for oxycodone – considered among the most addictive opioids – are handed out only as a last resort.

The program is the result of study conducted by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine and aims to reduce opioid prescriptions, given the drugs' addictive powers. About six percent of cancer patients who first use opioids to manage pain following surgery become addicted.

The result? Between September and January, 68 percent of 170 urologic surgery patients went home without an opioid prescription. Only 8 percent were prescribed oxycodone – and they were only sent home with 10 pills, lower than the guideline-recommended amount.

The other 24 percent received 10 pills of tramadol, an opioid considered to have a lower risk of addiction and abuse.

Under the medical guidelines, all urologic surgery patients previously would have received oxycodone. Despite patients receiving different treatments, researchers did not observe any difference in the patients' pain scores.

"The key to our program was to start patients with over-the-counter medications, then escalate them as needed," said Dr. Ruchika Talwar, the study's lead author. "This means patients whose pain can be managed without opioids never end up getting them in the first place while patients whose pain warrants these prescriptions receive them when needed."

Under the new program, patients receive gabapentin and acetaminophen prior to surgery. They again receive the same drugs every eight hours following surgery, plus an IV dose of ketorolac. Patients who are still in pain are given tramadol.

If the pain persists, only then are they prescribed oxycodone.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Cancer Penn Medicine Illness Narcotics Prostate Cancer Prescriptions Opioids Oxycodone Kidney Cancer Prescription Drugs

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 Eagles breakout candidates in 2019
052219DallasGoedert

Election 2019

Despite quiet campaign, Kenney handily wins Dem mayoral primary in Philly
Jim Kenney

Movies

A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019
Movies in Clark Park

Sixers

The Sixers should not take Tobias Harris' free agency plans for granted
021118_Tobias-Harris_usat

Travel

Take Lyft to the Jersey Shore for flat rate with new Beach Pass program
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards

Prevention

Five ways to lower your blood pressure
06282018_blood_pressure_unsplash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved