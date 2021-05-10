More News:

May 10, 2021

Construction to reduce I-76 to one lane in South Philly through August

Several ramps also will be shut down to allow for road repairs

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation I-76
I-76 Walt Whitman Bridge construction Courtesy of/Delaware River Port Authority

The Delaware River Port Authority began an improvement project on a two-mile stretch of I-76 near the Walt Whitman Bridge last year.

Motorists who use the Walt Whitman Bridge will notice a significant change to I-76 over the next few months.

A new traffic pattern that reduces the highway to one lane in each direction will take effect Monday as the Delaware River Port Authority begins the next phase of a rehabilitation project on a portion of I-76 in South Philadelphia. 

The four-month construction phase will impact I-76 between Exit 349 at Broad Street and Exit 347 at Passyunk Avenue, the DRPA said. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of August.

The project will include drainage improvements, concrete repairs to overpasses, milling and paving.

Several ramps also will be closed to allow for roadwork, beginning Monday:

The entrance ramp from Broad Street north to I-76 West will be closed until May 30.
•The exit ramp at Exit 348 from I-76 West to Penrose Avenue will be closed until May 23.
•The entrance ramp from Penrose Avenue north to I-76 East will be closed until May 23.

Starting May 25, the following ramps will be affected:

The entrance ramp from Passyunk Avenue to I-76 West will be closed until June 7.
•The exit ramp from I-76 West to Passyunk Avenue will be closed until May 27.

Detours will be in place to guide drivers. Motorists are advised to allow for additional travel time and to proceed with caution and appropriate speed through the construction zone.

The $74 million project began last year and is expected to be completed in 2023. It includes repairs to about two miles of I-76 between the Walt Whitman Bridge's toll plaza and Passyunk Avenue in South Philly. 

Improvements have included pavement reconstruction and curb replacement, rehabilitated drainage with new inlets, the replacement of concrete roadway on the overpasses, shoulder grading, pedestrian tunnel repairs and the installation of new sign structures, light poles, electrical and fiber optic lines.

The DRPA's project is not the only construction work that has recently begun on I-76 in Philly. A portion of the Schuylkill Expressway between the 30th Street and University Avenue exits was reduced to one lane last year as PennDOT reconstructed the median barrier and overhead viaduct on the interstate. Several ramps also were impacted by the construction.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation I-76 Philadelphia South Philly Construction Traffic Passyunk Avenue DRPA Highways Interstates Roads Delaware River Port Authority Walt Whitman Bridge

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Trade up for DeVonta Smith hurt Eagles' chances of landing Rodgers, Wilson or Watson
120320CarsonWentzAaronRodgers

Men's Health

Laughter: A healthy behavior that's actually fun
Laughter Health Benefits

TV

'Mare of Easttown' star Kate Winslet talks about Wawa and the Gobbler in new podcast
Winslet Podcast Mare

Eagles

NFC East 2021 grades: Football Team edition
050521JaminDavis

Odd News

Chinese rocket debris now expected to crash to Earth this weekend, officials say
China Rocket Two

Food & Drink

Find Philly's Parks on Tap at two locations through the summer
Parks on Tap

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved