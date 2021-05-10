Construction to reduce I-76 to one lane in South Philly through August

Motorists who use the Walt Whitman Bridge will notice a significant change to I-76 over the next few months.

A new traffic pattern that reduces the highway to one lane in each direction will take effect Monday as the Delaware River Port Authority begins the next phase of a rehabilitation project on a portion of I-76 in South Philadelphia.

The four-month construction phase will impact I-76 between Exit 349 at Broad Street and Exit 347 at Passyunk Avenue, the DRPA said. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of August.

The project will include drainage improvements, concrete repairs to overpasses, milling and paving.

Several ramps also will be closed to allow for roadwork, beginning Monday:



• The entrance ramp from Broad Street north to I-76 West will be closed until May 30.

•The exit ramp at Exit 348 from I-76 West to Penrose Avenue will be closed until May 23.

•The entrance ramp from Penrose Avenue north to I-76 East will be closed until May 23.

Starting May 25, the following ramps will be affected:

• The entrance ramp from Passyunk Avenue to I-76 West will be closed until June 7.

•The exit ramp from I-76 West to Passyunk Avenue will be closed until May 27.

Detours will be in place to guide drivers. Motorists are advised to allow for additional travel time and to proceed with caution and appropriate speed through the construction zone.

The $74 million project began last year and is expected to be completed in 2023. It includes repairs to about two miles of I-76 between the Walt Whitman Bridge's toll plaza and Passyunk Avenue in South Philly.

Improvements have included pavement reconstruction and curb replacement, rehabilitated drainage with new inlets, the replacement of concrete roadway on the overpasses, shoulder grading, pedestrian tunnel repairs and the installation of new sign structures, light poles, electrical and fiber optic lines.

The DRPA's project is not the only construction work that has recently begun on I-76 in Philly. A portion of the Schuylkill Expressway between the 30th Street and University Avenue exits was reduced to one lane last year as PennDOT reconstructed the median barrier and overhead viaduct on the interstate. Several ramps also were impacted by the construction.