Schuylkill Expressway stretch reduced to one lane until 2021

A portion of westbound I-76 between the University Avenue and 30th Street exits in Philadelphia was cut to a single lane Monday as PennDOT reconstructs the median barrier on the freeway.

The traffic congestion in the area won't dissipate any time soon, because the lane will not reopen until next year. The westbound off-ramp to South Street also is shut down until 2021. The South Street on-ramp to eastbound I-76 will only be closed for about six weeks.

Motorists that would otherwise utilize the westbound off-ramp will be detoured to the 30th Street exit, around 30th Street Station and back to South Street.

During the closure of the eastbound on-ramp, motorists will be detoured along 34th Street to eastbound I-76.

Additional traffic changes will be in place this week as median barrier and overhead viaduct construction gets underway.

Eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane at 7 p.m. and closed intermittently from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday between the 30th Street and University Avenue exits.

Eastbound traffic will need to exit at 30th Street, follow the detour around 30th Street Station, turn left on Chestnut Street, and then turn right on Schuylkill Avenue to the Walnut Street ramp to get back on the Schuylkill Expressway. The South Street eastbound off-ramp also will be closed.



Westbound I-76 will be closed intermittently between the 30th Street and I-676 exits from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Saturday. Motorists will be detoured to the 30th Street off-ramp, where they will follow Schuylkill Avenue to the Market Street ramp to westbound I-76.

The road closures will not occur at the same time. When one side is closed, a single lane will remain open on the other side.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and to allow for extra time when traveling through the work areas. Significant and delays are expected.

