December 11, 2025

Overnight lane closures slated for I-95 segments in Philly next week

Line striping on a pair of Center City streets also may cause traffic delays, PennDOT says.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Closures
I-95 Closures Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Overnight lane closures will be in effect on two segments of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia next week.

Overnight work on two segments of Intestate 95 in Philadelphia may cause traffic delays next week, PennDOT says. So may daytime line striping operations in Center City. 

In Northeast Philly, lane closures will be in effect on I-95 between the Cottman Avenue and Allegheny Avenue interchanges between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday. Crews will be removing and installing barriers, paving the highway and making lane adjustments as part of the $355.3 million project to widen and reconstruct I-95 between Wheatsheaf Lane and Margaret Street.

The ramp from Aramingo Avenue at the Bridge Street interchange to I-95 is still closed. Drivers are directed to take the exit for Aramingo Avenue at the Betsy Ross Bridge interchange, turn right onto Aramingo Avenue, right onto Adams Avenue and right onto the I-95 South ramp.

In South Philly, a single lane closure will be in place on I-95 South between Christian Street and Packer Avenue from 9 p.m. to midnight Wednesday to Friday for line striping and barrier installation operations. A second lane will be closed each night between midnight and 5 a.m. Crews will establish a new long-term traffic pattern that will allow them to perform bridge repairs in the months ahead. The repairs are part of a $37.4 million project.

In Center City, single lane closures will be in effect on Chestnut Street between 22nd and Broad Streets and on Walnut Street between Broad and 23rd streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Crews will be performing line striping and resurfacing work.

