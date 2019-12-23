More Sports:

December 23, 2019

Isaiah Thomas calls suspension 'bull****' for incident at Sixers game

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Wizards
Thomas Suspended John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports

The NBA handed a one-game suspension to Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas for going into the stands to confront a Philadelphia 76ers fan at the Wells Fargo Center.

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas will serve a one-game suspension after entering the crowd Saturday to confront a Sixers fan at the Wells Fargo Center.

Thomas was ejected from the Wizards' loss in Philadelphia after he approached a fan who shouted obscenities at him during a pair of free throws. During a post-game interview, Thomas explained that the fan screamed, "F*** you, b****" three times during the foul shots.

When confronted, the fan told Thomas, "I'm sorry, I wanted a Frosty," referring to the Sixers' "Frosty Freeze Out" promotion that awards fans free Wendy's items if opponents miss consecutive free throws in the second half of games.

On Sunday, we learned that the two fans involved in the incident were banned for a year from all events at the Wells Fargo Center. The season-ticket holder who sold them the seats has also had their season-ticket membership revoked.

The NBA later released a statement confirming that Thomas would be suspended for a game in accordance with strict rules about NBA players entering the stands.

Thomas, who was fairly diplomatic in explaining the situation after the game, wasn't as restrained in his response to the suspension. 

The above tweet was sent after Thomas deleted a previous one that clearly showed he was referring to his suspension.

The NBA has been severe in cases of this nature ever since Ron Artest and other Indiana Pacers stormed the stands in a road game against the Detroit Pistons in Nov. 2004. That incident stemmed from a fan throwing beer, although Artest and the fan reportedly became friends years later

On the flipside of this, the NBA also suspended Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens for a year and fined him $500,000 for shoving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during last season's NBA Finals. 

It seems the suspension is more a matter of enforcing a policy out of principle than a specific indictment of Thomas' reaction on Saturday night. Although Philadelphia fans are well-known for being a brutal bunch, the line crossed on Saturday was a bit beyond good-natured ribbing. Maybe another player would have ignored it, but it's hard to fault Thomas for setting the fan straight. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NBA Wizards Philadelphia Sixers Washington D.C. Wells Fargo Center Isaiah Thomas

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
122219MilesSanders

Wawa

Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data
Wawa data breach

Healthy Eating

Vitamin B12 deficiency a serious risk for vegans, experts say
Vegan Vitamin B12

Eagles

Eagles 'unknown' offense has fueled rebirth as team reaches for unlikely playoff berth
Eagles-offense-posing-Cowboys_122219_USAT

Entertainment

Round1 with bowling, arcade games opening at Fashion District Philadelphia
Round1 at Fashion District Philadelphia opening

Family-Friendly

Five family-friendly New Year's Eve celebrations
Countdown 2 Noon

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved