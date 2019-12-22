Isaiah Thomas incident earns Sixers fans a one-year ban from Wells Fargo Center

Both fans involved in the Saturday night incident involving Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas have been banned from all events at the Wells Fargo Center for the next 12 months, a 76ers spokesman told PhillyVoice on Sunday afternoon.

The Sixers have also decided to revoke the season-ticket membership of the owner of the seat-license for those seats, who transferred those seats to the fans in question for the game. Their membership has been revoked for the rest of the year, and they will be refunded for the tickets left for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Thomas conducted interviews with reporters following Washington's loss on Saturday night, in which he revealed the nature of the back-and-forth. After being subjected to treatment he felt crossed a line while shooting free-throws, Thomas went into the stands himself and had a face-to-face conversation with the fans with a member of security close by.

"I'm never going to be disrespected in any way," Thomas said. "I'm running back and the fan had both of his middle fingers up, and said, 'F**k you, b*tch!' three times. So then the timeout goes and I go into the stands to confront him, and I say, 'Don't be disrespectful. I'm a man before anything, and be a fan.' And his response was, 'I'm sorry, I wanted a Frosty.'"

When interviewed by team security following the incident, both fans conceded they had used "inappropriate gestures and language" during the game, in violation of the fan conduct policy.

"Preserving a fun and safe atmosphere for everyone in attendance, fans, players, officials and staff, is paramount," a spokesman said Sunday. "We want and support our fans being passionate and intense, but the behavior can't cross the line. We're going to continue to be diligent with the NBA and with the Wells Fargo Center enforcing it."

