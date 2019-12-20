Sixers unveil Earned Edition warm-up hoodies, to go on sale Christmas Day

Nike's NBA fashion roll-out has been aggressive since the company snagged the NBA's apparel rights in 2017, and this year brings a slight rollback: instead of creating Earned Edition jerseys for last season's 16 playoff teams, as its did in 2018-19, Nike instead unveiled Friday a collection of Earned Edition warm-up hoodies.

The hoodies, dubbed the "NBA Earned Edition Showtime Hoodies," will make their on-court debuts on Christmas Day, with the teams wearing their respective hoodies during pre-game warm-ups and, likely, on the bench. The Sixers, of course, play the Bucks at home on Christmas Day.

If you like what you see, the NBA also said the hoodies will go on sale "simultaneously" at NBAStore.com and team retailers.

Design-wise, the hoodies are, by and large, a play off of the respective teams' City Edition uniforms, which ranged from delightful (see: the Bucks) to garish (see: the Celtics). The Sixers' City Edition this year is a nice return to form after an off-year, a slick parchment-colored jersey with script font and appropriate flourishes.

Their Earned Edition hoodie follows suit, using the full "Philadelphia" name across the chest and using the excellent sidecar-style "76" logo on the back.

Here's a higher-res look:

I would absolutely buy one of these bad boys and wear it to pick-up basketball games, only to turn the ball over six times and go 1-for-8 from deep, as I do every Sunday morning. But I'd look great.

