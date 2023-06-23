World's largest beachfront waterpark to open in Atlantic City next week

Grab your swimsuits and get ready to ride waves in Atlantic City as the Showboat Resort's new indoor waterpark debuts Friday, June 30. Island Waterpark, the 100,000-square-foot attraction, is billed as the world's largest on a beachfront.

The destination will include the tube slides Electric Eel, Sonic Serpent and Barracuda Blaster; three head-first slides; a 1,000-square-foot surf simulator; a 6,500-square-foot lazy river; five waterslides for younger children at the park's Slide Island and a kids area called Kids Cove. The resort will also host surf competitions and lessons.

Other attractions include a 1,000-foot-high roller coaster, a 30-foot-tall tree house that can be booked for indoor parties and a zip line.

"When people see this, they will be blown away; it is truly like entering a tropical paradise, and the best part is that people–both kids and adults–will be able to enjoy it all year round," said Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments, which owns Showboat Atlantic City.

There is also a nighttime venue for adults, with six bars with craft beer, wine and cocktails; Paradise Adult Island, a 10,000-square-foot space overlooking the waterpark and ocean with DJs; and Bliss Pool, an adults-only pool with a swim-up bar.



"No matter the weather nor time of year, every day will always be warm and sunny in the waterpark," said Brandon Dixon, president of Tower Investments. "This opening rides on the success of the Lucky Snake Arcade and Raceway, and Showboat is proud to continue delivering the most dynamic and exhilarating non-gaming fun on the Atlantic City Boardwalk."

Admission costs $89 during the day and $69 4-8 p.m. VIP admission, which includes entry to Paradise Adult Island, Bliss Pool and the swim-up bar, starts at $119.