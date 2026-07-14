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July 14, 2026

Issa Rae to celebrate 10 years of 'Insecure' with anniversary tour stop at The Met

The writer, producer and actress will join "Insecure" showrunner Prentice Penny for a live conversation celebrating the HBO series' 10th anniversary.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Tours HBO
Issa Rae Headshot Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Issa Rae will kick off her "Insecure: The 10th Anniversary Tour" at The Met Philadelphia on Sept. 10 with a live celebration of the HBO series alongside showrunner Prentice Penny.

Issa Rae is bringing the 10th anniversary celebration of her hit HBO series "Insecure" to Philadelphia this fall.

Rae and "Insecure" showrunner Prentice Penny will launch "Insecure: The 10th Anniversary Tour" at The Met on Thursday, Sept. 10. The live show will celebrate a decade since the series premiered with candid conversations, behind-the-scenes stories and reflections on the critically acclaimed HBO comedy's lasting cultural impact.

The tour follows the launch of Rae and Penny's "BLOCC PARTY: An Insecure Podcast," which also celebrates the show's 10th anniversary. According to the tour announcement, audiences can expect candid conversations, untold stories and memorable moments from the series. Cast members Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Natasha Rothwell will appear on select tour dates, though no special guests have been announced for the Philadelphia stop.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, July 16, at noon on LiveNation.com

"Insecure: The 10th Anniversary Tour"

Thursday, Sept. 10
The Met Philadelphia
858 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

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