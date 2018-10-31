'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' completes Eagles Super Bowl special tonight

Fans who tuned in for last week's episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" were left with a cliffhanger.

In part one of the Super Bowl special, Charlie, who got left behind in Philly as The Gang traveled to Minneapolis, made a mess of Paddy's Pub in an effort to defend it. His "Home Alone"-style booby traps ended up severely injuring him as cardboard cutouts of Jason Kelce and Beau Allen turned into encouraging hallucinations.