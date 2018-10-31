More Culture:

October 31, 2018

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' completes Eagles Super Bowl special tonight

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Comedy
Frank Eagles Always Sunny FXX/YouTube

The Gang heads to Minneapolis to see the Eagles win Super Bowl LII.

Fans who tuned in for last week's episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" were left with a cliffhanger.

In part one of the Super Bowl special, Charlie, who got left behind in Philly as The Gang traveled to Minneapolis, made a mess of Paddy's Pub in an effort to defend it. His "Home Alone"-style booby traps ended up severely injuring him as cardboard cutouts of Jason Kelce and Beau Allen turned into encouraging hallucinations.

RELATED: Dock Street Brewing Co. releasing 'It's Always Sunny' beer

What we didn't get to see was Mac, Dee and Frank's trip to Minneapolis (this is one of the episodes that omitted Dennis). Based on a trailer for Wednesday night's episode, it's questionable whether they ever made it there.

If Charlie doesn't bleed to death, there's a good chance they'll come back with a disturbing story to tell him.

The entire special seems to make fun of the idea that every action of every superstitious fan has a direct impact on the outcome of every Eagles game. If they win, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, but if they lose it's because one fan's botched ritual blew it.

Check out part two of the Super Bowl special tonight at 10 p.m. on FXX.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Comedy Philadelphia TV It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Eagles

Just In

Must Read

NFL

NFL trade deadline recap: Eagles acquire Golden Tate, Redskins land Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
103018_Golden-Tate-2_usat

Food & Drink

Where to score free salad, fries and other goodies this Halloween
Just Salad

Holidays

Dilworth Park bringing back 'Deck the Halls' holiday light show
Dilworth Park light show Wintergarden

Eagles

Updated Eagles 2019 draft picks (after the Golden Tate trade)
042618_NFL-Draft-Stage_usat

Wellness

Yoga studio with flotation spa opens in King of Prussia
Stillpoint Yoga and Float Spa

Opinion

Allegations of racial comments and cocaine use complicate Rittenhouse Square stabbing case
Sean Schellenger

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.