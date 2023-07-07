More Culture:

July 07, 2023

Jason Kelce creates charity donut for Fractured Prune's Jersey Shore shops

The Eagles star's 'Fat Kelce' has a peanut butter glaze, crumbled bacon topping and chocolate and honey drizzle

By Michael Tanenbaum
Jason Kelce has partnered with Fractured Prune on a donut at the Jersey Shore that will benefit his (Be)Philly Foundation. The 'Fat Kelce' will be sold all summer long at the shops in North Wildwood, Ocean City and Sea Isle City.

It's possible Jason Kelce spends a decent amount of time in the weight room, but it's also pretty clear that he maintains his powerful chunk by eating a good amount of food. And if he can be charitable in the process, even better.

The Eagles legend's latest philanthropic venture is a partnership with Fractured Prune, the Jersey Shore donut shop with locations in North Wildwood, Ocean City and Sea Isle City.

The business gave Kelce the creative freedom to choose the ingredients for a donut that will be sold at Fractured Prune stores all summer. All proceeds will support Kelce's (Be)Philly Foundation, a nonprofit that provides financial support and partners with youth programs in the city. Beneficiaries include Coded by Kids, which helps prepare underrepresented youth to succeed as tech and innovation leaders, and the education nonprofit Heights Philadelphia.

Kelce came up with a peanut butter-glazed donut topped with crumbled bacon and chocolate and honey drizzle. It's dubbed the "Fat Kelce."

Kelce started (Be)Philly last fall with the debut of his Underdog apparel line, with clothing featuring teammates like Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Other designs call back to the "hungry dogs run faster" mantra of the 2017-18 Super Bowl champs.

"In the coming months and years, (Be)Philly will identify and support the most innovative and impactful programs in the city," Kelce said after launching the foundation. "Meanwhile, we’ll create original media content to lead a conversation around what it will actually take to change our future. Ultimately, we aim to start a movement of people who are passionate about helping our city reach its true potential."

Kelce has spent a lot of time at the Jersey Shore lately, including his charity bartending appearance at Sea Isle City's Ocean Drive last month. The event raised more than $380,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Kelce also held the first Beer Bowl competition sponsored by his "New Heights" podcast with brother Travis Kelce. The day started with Jason chugging a 30-ounce beer in 5.7 seconds.

If you're looking satisfy your sweet tooth at the shore this summer, there's a "Fat Kelce" with your name on it at Fractured Prune. The North Wildwood shop is on the boardwalk at 21st Avenue, the Ocean City shop is at 1225 Asbury Ave. and the Sea Isle City shop is at 5004 Landis Ave.

Michael Tanenbaum
