More Culture:

January 03, 2025

Jason Kelce's first guests on his ESPN late night show are Charles Barkley, Lil Dicky and Brian Baldinger

Friday's taping is the first of five episodes filming this month at Union Transfer. The show airs Saturdays at 1 a.m.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Late Night
Jason Kelce Show Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images

Jason Kelce's new ESPN show, 'They Call It Late Night,' premieres Saturday at 1 a.m. The show will have a five-episode run taped every Friday afternoon in January in front of a live audience at Philadelphia's Union Transfer venue.

Eagles legend Jason Kelce will make his debut as a late night TV host early Saturday morning on ESPN with guest appearances from Charles Barkley, rapper Lil Dicky and NFL analyst Brian Baldinger.

The first taping of Kelce's new show, "They Call It Late Night," is being filmed Friday afternoon in front of a live audience at Union Transfer on Spring Garden Street. Kelce and ESPN revealed the first guests ahead of the taping.

MOREDesigner behind Taylor Swift's favorite skort is now selling budget-friendly fitness fashion at Target

"They Call It Late Night" will have a five-episode run taped every Friday in January during the NFL playoffs. ESPN will broadcast the hour-long show Saturdays at 1 a.m. It also will be available to stream on ESPN+ and on Jason Kelce's YouTube channel.

ESPN describes "They Call It Late Night" as a personality-driven show that focuses on a mix of NFL topics and storylines. The show will feature comedy from Kelce, interviews with celebrity guests, audience participation and NFL footage provided by NFL Films. 

Kelce revealed plans for the show during a November appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"I love late night shows. I've always loved them," Kelce told Kimmel. "I remember sleepovers watching Conan O'Brien with my friends. ... We're going to have a lot of guys up there — legends of the game, friends that I've played with, coaches, celebrities." 

The musical guest for "They Call It Late Night" will be Philadelphia-based funk and soul band SNACKTIME. 

Kelce's media profile has skyrocketed since his retirement from the NFL last March. He joined ESPN in May to serve as part of the network's "Monday Night Countdown" coverage this season, and he's also continued co-hosting the award-winning "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The duo landed a $100 million deal with Amazon's Wondery podcast network in August.

Kelce has starred in numerous TV commercials in recent NFL seasons — sometimes joined by his wife, Kylie, who recently launched her own podcast. That show, called "Not Gonna Lie," immediately rose to the top of Apple and Spotify's podcast charts when it debuted in December.

In December, Kelce was spotted in various parts of Philly shooting presumed promo material for "They Call It Late Night." In clips that circulated online, Kelce wore the Mummers suit he donned for the Super Bowl parade in 2018 and drove a golf cart shaped like a giant Eagles helmet.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Late Night Philadelphia NFL Union Transfer Espn Charles Barkley Lil Dicky Jason Kelce

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Pa. Turnpike to activate overhead sensors as it replaces toll booths

PA Turnpike gantry

Sponsored

The role of friends and peers in preventing impaired driving

Limited - Man reaching for glass of beer and friend stopping him

Holiday

Instead of putting your Christmas tree out on trash day, you can recycle them at these places this month

Christmas Tree recycling Philadelphia

Healthy Eating

Looking to lose weight or eat healthier in 2025? Try one of these diet plans

Weight Loss Diets

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Weeks returns Jan. 19 to Feb. 1

Restaurant week

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved