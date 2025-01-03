Jason Kelce's first guests on his ESPN late night show are Charles Barkley, Lil Dicky and Brian Baldinger

Eagles legend Jason Kelce will make his debut as a late night TV host early Saturday morning on ESPN with guest appearances from Charles Barkley, rapper Lil Dicky and NFL analyst Brian Baldinger.

The first taping of Kelce's new show, "They Call It Late Night," is being filmed Friday afternoon in front of a live audience at Union Transfer on Spring Garden Street. Kelce and ESPN revealed the first guests ahead of the taping.

"They Call It Late Night" will have a five-episode run taped every Friday in January during the NFL playoffs. ESPN will broadcast the hour-long show Saturdays at 1 a.m. It also will be available to stream on ESPN+ and on Jason Kelce's YouTube channel.

ESPN describes "They Call It Late Night" as a personality-driven show that focuses on a mix of NFL topics and storylines. The show will feature comedy from Kelce, interviews with celebrity guests, audience participation and NFL footage provided by NFL Films.

Kelce revealed plans for the show during a November appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"I love late night shows. I've always loved them," Kelce told Kimmel. "I remember sleepovers watching Conan O'Brien with my friends. ... We're going to have a lot of guys up there — legends of the game, friends that I've played with, coaches, celebrities."

The musical guest for "They Call It Late Night" will be Philadelphia-based funk and soul band SNACKTIME.

Kelce's media profile has skyrocketed since his retirement from the NFL last March. He joined ESPN in May to serve as part of the network's "Monday Night Countdown" coverage this season, and he's also continued co-hosting the award-winning "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The duo landed a $100 million deal with Amazon's Wondery podcast network in August.

Kelce has starred in numerous TV commercials in recent NFL seasons — sometimes joined by his wife, Kylie, who recently launched her own podcast. That show, called "Not Gonna Lie," immediately rose to the top of Apple and Spotify's podcast charts when it debuted in December.

In December, Kelce was spotted in various parts of Philly shooting presumed promo material for "They Call It Late Night." In clips that circulated online, Kelce wore the Mummers suit he donned for the Super Bowl parade in 2018 and drove a golf cart shaped like a giant Eagles helmet.