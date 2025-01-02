Designer behind Taylor Swift's favorite skort is now selling budget-friendly fitness fashion at Target

Taylor Swift sings about a "lilac short skirt" that fits "like skin" in her song "imgonnagetyouback," and she's also been spotted multiple times wearing a Popflex brand piece fitting that description. Fans can now get a budget-friendly version of that very frock through the same designer's new clothing line at Target.

The Blogilates collection by fitness coach and social media influencer Cassey Ho, who also designs Popflex, launched at Target on Saturday. Among the trendy athletic wear in the line is the Ballerina Skort, which looks similar to the Popflex Pirouette Skort that Swift wore in a Youtube video promoting "The Tortured Poets Department" and in a music video from the album. At $35, Target's version is nearly half the price of the Pennsylvania pop star's fave, which costs $60.

Along with seemingly alluding to the skort on "imgonnagetyouback," which is on "TTPD," the singer was seen wearing it in a Youtube video she posted celebrating the album's release in April. In the video, which is set to Swift's "Fortnight" and includes a PDA moment with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Swift rocks the swingy skirt during a pickleball match. After being identified by a fan account, the product went viral and sold out in every color and size in minutes. At the time, Ho described it as her "wildest dream."

The "lilac short skirt" was again seen in August in the music video for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," which featured behind-the-scenes footage from Swift's Eras Tour. In the video, Swift also wore the Popflex Twirl Skort and Crisscross Hourglass Booty Shorts.

The flowy Target skort comes in light purple, not far off from the Popflex "digital lavender" color worn by Swift, and also has pockets in the inner shorts, a tiered mesh skirt and a V-shaped waistband. The main visible difference from the more expensive Popflex version, besides less color options, is that it does not have a drawstring to adjust the waist.

Swifties have seemingly embraced the similarities between the skorts, as Ho posted a video showing bare Blogilates racks at a Target just one day after the launch. Fans have also taken to TikTok as they rush to Target to get the products before they're gone, trying on and reviewing them.

The Blogilates line at Target also includes a variety of pastel-colored athletic shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, leggings, shorts, sports bras, jumpsuits, dresses and fitness gear. The products are available in stores and online, while supplies last.