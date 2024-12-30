Sabrina Carpenter collabs with Dunkin' to create hand-shaken 'Espresso' drink

Dunkin' will soon be serving that "me espresso," as the coffee chain has collaborated with Sabrina Carpenter on a new drink inspired by her hit song.

"Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso" will be available at Dunkin' for a limited time starting Tuesday, Dec. 31. The iced beverage is the latest in a string of products inspired by Carpenter's Grammy-nominated song "Espresso," which was released in April.

The frothy drink, which will be hand-shaken behind Dunkin' counters in a "dedicated espresso shaker," is made with espresso, creamy oat milk and brown sugar flavoring. The company commemorated the launch with a "Shake That Ess'" campaign that showcases Carpenter's cheeky humor — which was also recently on display in her Netflix holiday special.

In the new commercial, Carpenter and a room full of partygoers, including her grandma, shake espresso shakers as they exclaim that they're shaking that "ess," short for espresso.

"Oh, shake that 'ess' kind of sounds like shake that a**," Carpenter says with the giggle at the end of the clip.

Dunkin' teased its collab with the Pennsylvania pop star on Sunday, posting a photo reminiscent of the cover of Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" album. "Espresso" was the first single off the album and went on to become the most-streamed song of the year globally on Spotify.

"Espresso" has also inspired an "SNL" sketch and a variety of products like a Van Leeuwen ice cream flavor, a Kahlua espresso martini kit and a Scent Beauty perfume. This isn't Carpenter's first collaboration with a coffee chain — she launched a latte at Alfred Coffee's Los Angeles locations in April — but the Dunkin' product hits a little closer to home.

"I’m a born and bred East Coaster. … Dunkin’ was my childhood, essentially, and has followed me into adulthood," Carpenter told Hollywood Reporter. "Honestly, it was really just a no-brainer I think for a lot of reasons."