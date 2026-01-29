Doug Pederson, Jason Kelce and Nick Foles revisit the Philly Special for new ESPN documentary

Few moments in Philly sports history have been as emblematic to the underdog nature of the city as the Philly Special — the trick play that defined the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots in 2018 — and now the fourth-and-goal call will be the subject of a new ESPN “30 for 30” documentary.

The network on Thursday released the trailer of the film, which connects the play to the indomitable spirit of the city and features members of the Eagles team that won the first Super Bowl in franchise history.

“If you want to understand Philadelphia, you have to understand the Philadelphia Eagles,” ESPN reporter Sal Paolantonio said in the trailer. “And to understand the Eagles, you have to understand the Philly Special.”

Directed by Angela Zender and Shannon Furman, “The Philly Special” will follow the origins, execution and impact of the play, which started with a direct snap from center Jason Kelce to running back Corey Clement and ended with quarterback Nick Foles catching a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton.

“Everybody loves the ‘Rocky’ movies, but they were fiction,” Zender said in a statement. “The amazing thing about ‘The Philly Special’ is that it’s a real-life Rocky story. A group of five underdogs went up against the greatest dynasty in NFL history and pulled off an upset worthy of Hollywood. That underdog mentality is something that will resonate with people all over the country.”

The film will bring together former coach Doug Pederson and the four players who touched the ball during the play — Kelce, Clement, Burton and Foles. There are also interviews with analysts, former players and fans who explain what the play meant to them.

“We felt pretty confident that we were going to go in there and have a pretty good game offensively,” Kelce said in the trailer. “Now, we didn’t know we were going to have to play that good.”

“The Philly Special” will also focus on the city and its “unbridled underdog passion,” according to ESPN.

“I grew up an Eagles fan,” Furman said in a statement. “So, ‘The Philly Special’ has been a dream project. … There’s no doubt fans will enjoy re-living the Eagles’ first Super Bowl as much as I did.”

“The Philly Special” will premiere on ESPN at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6. Watch the full trailer below.