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May 02, 2026

Jayson Tatum ruled out for Sixers-Celtics Game 7

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said in his pregame press conference that he is unsure who will start in Jayson Tatum's place

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Tatum 5.2.26 David Butler II/Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum will not be available for Boston in Game 7.

BOSTON – Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum (left knee stiffness) has been ruled out for Saturday night's Game 7 against the Sixers, the Celtics announced on Saturday evening.

Tatum, Boston's best player throughout what has been an unpredictable first-round series, leaves a massive void in Boston's rotation. It is yet another momentum shift in favor of the Sixers, who with a win would complete the first 3-1 series comeback in the NBA since 2020.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said in his pregame press conference that he is unsure who will start in Tatum's place, adding that the six-time All-Star is day-to-day after reporting knee discomfort on Saturday morning.

MOREWill VJ Edgecombe meet the moment again in Game 7?

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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