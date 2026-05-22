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May 22, 2026

Jefferson Methodist Hospital to reopen Saturday after power outage forced temporary closure

The South Philly hospital was evacuated Tuesday evening, with about 150 patients being sent to other medical facilities.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hospitals
Methodist Hospital reopening Street View/Google Maps

Jefferson Methodist Hospital is reopening at 7 a.m. Saturday. A power outage forced its temporary closure on Tuesday evening. About 150 patients were transferred to other medical facilities.

Jefferson Methodist Hospital will reopen Saturday after a power outage forced patients to evacuate and shut it down for several days earlier this week.

Operations will resume at 7 a.m., Jefferson Health said Friday. The hospital in Lower Moyamensing lost power Tuesday evening, and 150 patients had to be moved to other medical facilities with the help of the city's Office of Emergency management.

MORE: Jefferson Einstein Hospital nurses protest system's cuts to pediatric care

The Pennsylvania Department of Health authorized the reopening, allowing the hospital to resume "critical operations" over Memorial Day weekend.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to the successful response effort and helped ensure the safety and well-being of our patients," Jefferson Health CEO Joseph Cacchione said in a statement. "This swift reopening is a testament to the dedication, coordination, and rapid response of hundreds of Jefferson colleagues and partners who worked around-the-clock to maintain our patients' uninterrupted care."

On Wednesday, a Jefferson spokesperson said the cause of the outage was still being investigated, but was likely caused by an external water source. Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 that flooding caused 3 feet of water to collect in the hospital's basement. The backup generators then failed, leading to the full outage and requiring a patient evacuation.

Jefferson Methodist has 220 patient beds and a full emergency room, and it specializes in cancer care, emergency medicine and neurology.

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hospitals Philadelphia Power Outages South Philadelphia Jefferson Health

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