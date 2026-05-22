Jefferson Methodist Hospital to reopen Saturday after power outage forced temporary closure

Jefferson Methodist Hospital will reopen Saturday after a power outage forced patients to evacuate and shut it down for several days earlier this week.

Operations will resume at 7 a.m., Jefferson Health said Friday. The hospital in Lower Moyamensing lost power Tuesday evening, and 150 patients had to be moved to other medical facilities with the help of the city's Office of Emergency management.

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The Pennsylvania Department of Health authorized the reopening, allowing the hospital to resume "critical operations" over Memorial Day weekend.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to the successful response effort and helped ensure the safety and well-being of our patients," Jefferson Health CEO Joseph Cacchione said in a statement. "This swift reopening is a testament to the dedication, coordination, and rapid response of hundreds of Jefferson colleagues and partners who worked around-the-clock to maintain our patients' uninterrupted care."

On Wednesday, a Jefferson spokesperson said the cause of the outage was still being investigated, but was likely caused by an external water source. Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 that flooding caused 3 feet of water to collect in the hospital's basement. The backup generators then failed, leading to the full outage and requiring a patient evacuation.

Jefferson Methodist has 220 patient beds and a full emergency room, and it specializes in cancer care, emergency medicine and neurology.