More Culture:

July 17, 2023

Delaware County teacher to play 'Jeopardy!' this week

Liz Cotrufello, from Broomall, works at Swarthmore-Rutledge School. She will be a contestant on the game show's July 19 episode

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Jeopardy
broomall teacher jeopardy Provided Image/Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Liz Cotrufello, a teacher at Swarthmore-Rutledge School in Delaware County, will compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday, July 19.

A Delaware County teacher will appear on "Jeopardy!" this week. Liz Cotrufello, a Broomall resident and fourth-grade teacher at Swarthmore-Rutledge School, will make her quiz show debut on Wednesday, July 19.

Originally from Niagara Falls, New York, Cotrufello was valedictorian of her high school class there and appeared on the "It's Academic!" quiz show as a teen, Niagara Frontier Publications reported.

She has long been a "Jeopardy!" fan, watching nightly with her 20-year-old twins. She also brings "Jeopardy!" into her fourth-grade classroom by playing quiz games with her students at Swarthmore-Rutledge, highly rated public elementary school in Swarthmore.

Cotrufello has auditioned for "Jeopardy!" three times and was finally selected as a contestant in April.

“I learned to read at an early age, and was given a great love of learning by my parents and family," Cotrufello said in a Facebook post by the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District. “If you’ve ever watched the show and thought, ‘Hey, I know a lot of these questions,’ give it a try. The online test is offered frequently, and you never know. I tried it, I was invited, and it was one of the most exciting and fun experiences of my life!”

During her appearance on Wednesday's show, Cotrufello will face Sean Weatherston, a physical therapist from Idaho, as well as the returning champion from Tuesday's match, which as of Monday is Daniel Moore, a contract compliance analyst from Pittsburgh. Moore had an impressive debut Friday, during which he answered all three Daily Doubles correctly and earned a runaway victory.

Hopefully, Cotrufello will fare better than some recent "Jeopardy!" contestants, who have been catching flak on social media for flubbing clues deemed easy by viewers. If all goes well for Cotrufello, though, she could join the ranks of local "Jeopardy!" legends like Ryan Long and Cris Pannullo.

"Jeopardy!" airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Jeopardy Philadelphia Entertainment ABC Teachers Game Shows Delco Broomall Pennsylvania Delaware County

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

When to consider hiring a private banker?
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Freight train derails in Whitemarsh Township prompting precautionary evacuations
Trail Derailment Montgomery County

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

Reviewing Howie Roseman's 17 training camp trades since he reassumed GM duties in 2016
041123HowieRoseman

History

The creation of the atomic bomb hinged on a Philly physicist
Robert Serber

Entertainment

Mt. Joy to play two homecoming shows at the Mann Center next month
mt joy philadelphia

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved