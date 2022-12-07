'Jeopardy!' streak ends at 21 wins for Jersey Shore contestant Cris Pannullo

An impressive, 21-win game win streak on "Jeopardy!" came to an end Tuesday night for Ocean City resident Cris Pannullo, who had been a tour-de-force on the trivia show until a late push did him in during "Final Jeopardy!"

Pannullo, 38, held a slight edge over opponents Andy Tirrell and Meghan Mello heading into the show's final round, when he was stumped by a clue under the category "Plays."

"A 1609 story in which an exiled king of Bulgaria creates a sea palace with his magic may have inspired the plot of this play," the clue read.

Pannullo gave an incorrect answer, "What is 'The Little Mermaid,'" and was followed up by Tirrell with the correct answer, 'What is 'The Tempest?"

It was a William Shakespeare play that finally caught Pannullo off guard. "The Little Mermaid," best-known today as the Disney classic, was based off of a literary fairy tale first published in 1837 by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, in a collection of stories for kids.

With a total of $749,286 in winnings, including the $1,000 he picked up for finishing third on Tuesday night, Pannullo is No. 6 on the "Jeopardy!" Leaderboard of Legends for consecutive games won and No. 5 for highest winnings during regular-season play. He's earned a spot in the show's 2023 "Tournament of Champions."

The only five contestants to have won more games than Pannullo are: "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings (74 games), Amy Schneider (40 games), Matt Amodio (38 games), James Holzhauer (32 games) and Mattea Roach (23 games).

Pannullo, a customer success operations manager by day, was often dominant during the streak that began in September, earning 16 of his 21 wins in runaway fashion.

But on Tuesday night, Pannullo had only a slight edge over Tirrell heading into "Final Jeopardy!" Tirrell, a political science and international relations professor from San Diego, picked up a "Daily Double" that enabled him to surpass Pannullo and win Tuesday's contest with a total of $15,399. Pannullo had made a "Daily Double" wager of $6,600 on the clue that ultimately cost him the win. He earned another $1,000 for placing third on Tuesday night. He previously won $5,000 on ABC's "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" in 2018.

Much like Holzhaur, who racked up $2.9 million in winnings during his 32-game "Jeopardy!" streak in 2019, Pannullo often lived on the edge with big "Daily Double" wagers during his run.

“Any one of the Daily Doubles that I bet big on like today, I could have gotten wrong,” Pannullo, a Brick Township native, said as his streak was snapped. “It could have been the end. It could have happened in Game 1. It could have happened in Game 3. So, to go 20-plus games is like the greatest streak of luck I’ll ever have in my life."

Pannullo also adopted a buzzer technique reminiscent of Holzhauer's, according to the U.S. Sun. Pannullo studied the buzzer stance Holzhauer used, which involves crossing his arms to buzz in faster. The technique was created by Fritz Holznagel, author of "Secrets of the Buzzer," a book that Holzhauer utilized.



Tirrell had been in the red heading into "Double Jeopardy!" on Tuesday night before taking down Pannullo.

“I think I had to go down in the hole a couple thousand first to really find my groove,” Tirrell said of the comeback. “The fight or flight came in.”

Pannullo had amassed the highest "Jeopardy!" earnings since Philadelphia native Ryan Long won just under $300,000 during his 16-game winning streak that ended in June.





