More Sports:

September 15, 2026

Jesús Luzardo heads to injured list, won't pitch again in regular season

The Phillies are really hoping two extra weeks off gets Jesús Luzardo healthy enough to pitch in the playoffs.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-All-Star-Game-Jesus-Luzardo_071426 Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

The Phillies will have to hope they'll have Jesús Luzardo back for the postseason.

It would be hard to argue that Jesús Luzardo isn't the Phillies' best pitcher right now. Or even the best pitcher in the National League. 

At least, he was.

The lefty pitched a complete game shutout to start September against the first place Braves, lowering his season ERA to 2.87. He appeared to be peaking at the exact right time with the playoffs less than a month away.

But did manager Don Mattingly's decision to send him back out for the ninth inning doom the Phillies' season?

Luzardo was scratched last week prior to his most recent scheduled start due to shoulder inflammation. The expectation was that the team would skip the start, maybe two, and let the pain die down so he could return to the mound.

It didn't. The team announced it was adding him to the injured list, shutting him down until the last day of the regular season. They'll call up journeyman pitcher Grant Holman from Triple-A temporarily to take his roster spot.

Zack Wheeler and Cris Sánchez will start in the postseason. That isn't changing. But the team could now be looking at Aaron Nola or Andrew Painter in theoretical Game 3 and 4 situations in October.

The Phillies need to first get there, as they currently hold the 5th seed in the NL, which is the second of three Wild Card slots. They have 12 games left to play and a magic number of eight. 

Philly is going to have to get through this stretch with just four starters, and at least one bullpen game will be required with only one off-day remaining in the regular season. The last time they tried that in Atlanta, it didn't go well, as the pen (plus catcher Garrett Stubbs) allowed 12 runs in a blowout loss

Putting more pressure on the shaky bullpen isn't what the doctor ordered. But it's a reality now.

Luzardo, an All-Star this July, has the second-highest WAR of any pitcher in the NL at 6.4, behind only Sánchez' 7.6. He has the seventh-lowest ERA of any qualified NL starter, the fourth-best WHIP and second-best strikeout rate. He was becoming a serious dark horse in the Cy Young race and will still likely finish in the top five in votes at season's end.

If the Phillies want to be at their best for a World Series run, they better hope Luzardo's shoulder heals by the end of September. 

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Jesus Luzardo NL East

Featured

Merrick Farm - Aerial View

40 minutes from Center City, this $11 million Bucks County estate has its own private sports complex
Limited - AVA 2026

Philadelphia's next generation of opera stars takes center stage at AVA's Giargiari Bel Canto Competition

Just In

Must Read

Government

'The mission became personal'

Philly 9/11 responders

Weekend

13 things to do in Philly and the suburbs this weekend

South Philly Sausage Fest and Flea Market

Women's Health

Maternal deaths in Philadelphia are rising, but most of them can be prevented, report shows

maternal mortality philadelphia

Movies

Here's what to expect at South Philly's upcoming video rental shop

Video rental store Philly

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 1, Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles-Commanders-Dallas-Goedert-2_091426

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved