Phillies playoff rooting guide: A current look at the NL postseason picture

If the season ended today, the Phillies would be the 5-seed, and would play the Cubs in a best of three series in Chicago — with the chance to head to Milwaukee for a best of five NLDS.

But it doesn't. The Phils have four series and 12 games left to go, and a lot to play for.

As we broke down in detail earlier this week, the Phillies should do everything they can to chase down the Cubs, who currently stand a half game ahead but also hold the tiebreaker for the top Wild Card slot. Home field advantage should matter to the Phillies and they have an opportunity to play in the Wild Card series in front of their home fans.

They're also technically still alive in the NL East hunt, though a 4.5 game deficit is bordering on impossible and the Braves all but assured their division crown by taking two of three from Philly this past weekend.

It's scoreboard watching season. Here's a look at which games, and which teams, you need to be paying attention to. The bolded teams are the ones Phillies fans should most want to win over the next few days:

Phillies at Nationals: We'll lead with the obvious, as the Phillies have their easiest remaining opponent for a quick two-game set starting Tuesday.

Braves at Cubs: This one is a rock and a hard place — but logic would suggest pulling for the team more easily caught, which is Chicago. Padres at Rockies: Don't look now, but the Padres are just one game behind the Phillies for the No. 5 seed in the NL. If the Phillies fall into the final Wild Card spot, they'd play the Braves in Atlanta, which is not a desirable first playoff series. Marlins at Diamondbacks: Though not an imminent threat, the D'backs are still alive, 2.5 games behind San Diego and 3.5 behind Philly. Miami can help neutralize them as a threat this week.

Brewers at Pirates; Dodgers at Reds: These two series are hard to decide. The Dodgers are currently two games behind the Brewers for the top seed in the NL. If Philly stays in the 4-5 Wild Card round, they'd face the top seed in a theoretical NLDS, which is Milwaukee right now. Would Philadelphia prefer seeing them twice in two weeks? They host the Brewers in their second to last series of the regular season next week. Or would they rather the Dodgers catch the Brewers, giving Philly an NLDS match against a team they're familiar with but lost the season series 2-4 to. It's probably six and one half dozen with these two teams.

It will be a fun, exciting finish, but the most important thing is the Phils finishing strong. Their current magic number to clinch a playoff spot of any kind is eight — and if they do their job they'll be able to.

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