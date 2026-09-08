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September 08, 2026

Jesús Luzardo and the Phillies' rotation are pitching to a historic degree

Jesús Luzardo, Cristopher Sánchez, and Zack Wheeler are pitching better 1-3 than what most thought would always be the Phillies' best ever.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Philles MLB
Jesus-Luzardo-CGSO-Phillies-Braves-9.7.26-MLB.JPG Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jesús Luzardo mowed down the Braves for Monday's Phillies win.

Jesús Luzardo mowed through the Atlanta Braves order in his first ever complete game shutout, in what was probably the quickest baseball game that Philadelphia – or anywhere in the U.S., really – had watched in years.

The Phillies beat the Braves, 1-0, on Monday, after just one hour and 51 minutes.

Luzardo registered 12 strikeouts, and just two hits and a single walk allowed, with a sweeper that's been functioning like a human cheat code.

And the Phils left Citizens Bank Park on Labor Day with a four-game series split against the Braves that they had to have, but also with the true make-or-break point of their club clear – or at least restated: they're ultimately only going to go as far as their fearsome starting rotation can take them.

Right now, though, the top three starters in the Phillies' rotation are pitching to a historic degree.

Luzardo is 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA after Monday.

Zack Wheeler, the ace right-hander, returned from a blood clot and thoracic outlet syndrome to post a 12-5 record with a 3.23 ERA, with stretches where it was like those never even happened.

And Cristopher Sánchez, the lefty No. 1 through all of it, leads the Phils at the top with a 16-5 record and a 2.58 ERA, throwing a sinker and changeup that only seem to get meaner, while pushing him further into the NL Cy Young conversation.

They're good, and now that Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter seem to have found their own groove at the back of the rotation, they might be at their best.

And their best might be historic.

After Monday's win, Sánchez, Luzardo, and Wheeler each have a win percentage over .700 and strikeouts per nine innings rates above 10.0, which per OptaSTATS, could be an MLB first for one team if all three starters finish the regular season above those lines.

At the rate they're going, they legitimately might.

And as the real eye-opener, those numbers have them pitching better than the 2011 top of the rotation between Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, and Cole Hamels, who many believe was the best Phillies rotation ever assembled alongside Roy Oswalt, Joe Blanton, and surprising (at least for a while) Vance Worley.

The side-by-side comparison:

2026Win Pct. / SO92011Win Pct. / SO9
Sánchez.762 / 10.3Halladay.760 / 8.5
Luzardo.737 / 11.1Lee.680 / 8.1
Wheeler.706 / 10.8Hamels.609 / 9.2

*Stats via Baseball-Reference

The circumstances between the two clubs then and now are obviously different.

The 2011 Phils were a World Series favorite and well on their way to a franchise-record 102 wins, while already having the benefit of a championship pennant from 2008. It was never about "could they win?" It was "can they win another?" But a squirrel and a Chris Carpenter shutout that somehow one-upped a gem from Halladay said otherwise.

The 2026 Phils are still chasing after a title, and the Braves for the NL East. They've gotten better on paper from their 2022 miracle run to the World Series, yet have continually fallen one step shorter with every passing October, and with some of the same persisting problems. 

They're only getting older, too, and with a nasty labor strike expected to loom over 2027, they're facing the ultimate questions of whether they still can win a World Series, and if so, how much time do they really have left to do it?

But through it all, their starting pitching has become their greatest strength, with Sánchez, Luzardo, and Wheeler now collectively performing at their peak 1-3 – and even, maybe surprisingly, better than what most around the Delaware Valley thought would always be the best they've ever seen.

This is special, and something that the Phillies, no matter how they get into the postseason from here, can't waste.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Philles MLB Philadelphia Jesus Luzardo Cristopher Sanchez Zack Wheeler

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