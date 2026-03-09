Jill Scott will play three hometown shows at The Met this summer

Philadelphia soul icon Jill Scott will return to her hometown stage this summer with a three-night run at the Met Philadelphia.

The singer, songwriter and actress will perform July 24, July 25 and July 27 as part of her “To Whom This May Concern” world tour.

The tour celebrates Scott’s sixth studio album, “To Whom This May Concern,” released in February. The project is her first new studio album in more than a decade and debuted in the top 10 on several Billboard charts.

Known for blending R&B, soul and spoken-word influences, Scott built her career in Philadelphia and is often affectionately referred to as “Jilly from Philly.” Her live performances typically feature a full band and extended arrangements that highlight her vocals and storytelling.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. following an artist presale on March 10.

July, 24, 25 and 26

The Met Philadelphia

858 N Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.