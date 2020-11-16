Former Phillie Jimmy Rollins shares hilarious story about Joe Biden owning his bobblehead

Philadelphia Phillies great Jimmy Rollins has always had a great sense of humor and an infectious smile. It's one of the reasons he makes for a great bobblehead.

In all of the madness surrounding the outcome of the 2020 election, Rollins harkened back to a moment he shared with President-elect Joe Biden in 2012, when he was still Vice President Biden. The two were together at the White House for an event addressing violence against women in the United States.