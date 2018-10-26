Joe Flacco bought a mattress from Sean Payton's brother at the Jersey Shore

The Saints beat the Ravens, 24-23, in dramatic fashion in Week 7 of the 2018 NFL season. Afterwards, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco told Saints head coach Sean Payton he’d bought a mattress from Payton’s brother at the Jersey Shore.

Here’s a video clip from the NFL proving that this is not a joke:

That’s just some good, old-fashioned sports talk right there.

Of course, we have quite a few supplemental questions. The obvious one: Which mattress store in particular?

In the video, Flacco references the Avalon/Stone Harbor area. C’mon, Joe. Sure, they run into each other, but which one specifically? Pick one so you can anger the other!

But we don’t need Flacco, an Audubon native, when we have the Internet.

Back in 2010, the Press of Atlantic City wrote a story about Payton’s brother, Tom. Tom Payton lived in Dennis Township, Cape May County, at the time and managed a Sleepy’s mattress store nearby in the Rio Grande area of Middle Township.

That Sleepy’s is a Mattress Firm now, but we’re guessing this is probably the place where Joe Flacco bought a mattress from Tom Payton.

Flacco said he was hoping he’d see the famous Payton during a preseason game, which means he probably bought this mattress over the summer. Maybe it was for a shore house he was thinking about buying back in 2013, which we’ll guess is probably located in the Stone Harbor/Avalon area.

So there you have it. Flacco buys mattresses, just like the rest of us. And if you were around the Rio Grande Mattress Firm this summer, you just might’ve seen a Super Bowl champion buy a mattress from the brother of a Super Bowl champion. Crazy stuff.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.