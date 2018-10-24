Former Temple coach Al Golden reportedly suing University of Miami

Former Temple football head coach Al Golden, fired by the University of Miami in 2015, is reportedly suing the university and seeking $3 million he says he was never paid.

Golden, who coached Temple from 2006 to 2010, also played tight end for Penn State and hails from Colts Neck, New Jersey. He’s currently an assistant coach with the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

According to TMZ Sports, Golden's lawsuit alleges the $3 million he’s seeking is “separation pay” he was never paid, although TMZ also admitted it's unsure how Golden arrived at the $3 million figure.

Golden’s contract while coaching Miami from 2011 to 2015 was a unique set-up, according to TMZ. The base salary was reportedly $150,000 per year, but Miami promised Golden millions of dollars from TV and radio deals, as well as bonuses for bowl game wins and win totals.

Golden went 32-35 in his four-and-a-half seasons with Miami, and lost both bowl games the team reached. He was fired on Oct. 26, 2015, the day after the biggest loss in Miami history, a 58-0 drubbing against Clemson.

The Associated Press reported at the time of Golden's hiring that the deal was believed to be worth up to $2 million annually.