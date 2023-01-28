Joel Embiid applies to trademark 'Trust the Process' to sell electronics and toys

The phrase "Trust the Process" has become synonymous with the Sixers, especially center Joel Embiid over the past eight years.

Earlier this month, Embiid filed a trademark application for the phrase to create toys, games, puzzles, board games, action figures, and video game machines, a trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported.

Embiid filed a similar application in 2018; however, it was canceled by the United States Patent and Trademark Office after he failed to provide proof of use.

"Trust the Process" became a famous phrase by Sixers fans when the executive and general manager Sam Hinkie ran the team. His analytic-minded approach to building a team by acquiring high draft picks through losing by fielding teams of lesser talent was infamous. From 2013 through 2016, the Sixers lost 127 games, leading to high draft picks that were used to select Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Embiid, who has become a perennial All-NBA talent and an intricate part of the team's success and position as one of the best in the league, has become identified as the "Process" himself, a nickname the team's PA announcer Matt Cord calls him during the team's starting lineup introductions.

Another attempt at a "Trust the Process" trademark was blocked by the USPTO when Embiid tried to file for sneakers, apparel, and clothing. In 2016 Camping World CEO Marc Lemonis was approved for a "Trust the Process" trademark of his own. He often used the phrase on his CNBC show "The Profit," and the trademark board ruled that Embiid's application would likely be confused with Lemonis' registered trademark for clothing.

"Since the "Trust the Process" marks are identical in appearance in sound, it outweighs any difference the marks may have in commercial impression with respect to the meaning of the mark in the world of basketball versus the CNBC show "The Profit," the board said.