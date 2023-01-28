More News:

January 28, 2023

Joel Embiid applies to trademark 'Trust the Process' to sell electronics and toys

The Sixers' All-Star filed a similar application for sneakers but it was blocked in 2021 because it may be confused with Marcus Lemonis’ registered trademark for clothing

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Trademarks
Joel Embiid files trademark Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid filed to trademark 'Trust the Process' to sell toys and video game machines. The NBA All-Star filed a similar trademark in 2018 but it was canceled because he ran out of time to prove use.

The phrase "Trust the Process" has become synonymous with the Sixers, especially center Joel Embiid over the past eight years.

Earlier this month, Embiid filed a trademark application for the phrase to create toys, games, puzzles, board games, action figures, and video game machines, a trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported

Embiid filed a similar application in 2018; however, it was canceled by the United States Patent and Trademark Office after he failed to provide proof of use. 

"Trust the Process" became a famous phrase by Sixers fans when the executive and general manager Sam Hinkie ran the team. His analytic-minded approach to building a team by acquiring high draft picks through losing by fielding teams of lesser talent was infamous. From 2013 through 2016, the Sixers lost 127 games, leading to high draft picks that were used to select Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Embiid, who has become a perennial All-NBA talent and an intricate part of the team's success and position as one of the best in the league, has become identified as the "Process" himself, a nickname the team's PA announcer Matt Cord calls him during the team's starting lineup introductions.


Another attempt at a "Trust the Process" trademark was blocked by the USPTO when Embiid tried to file for sneakers, apparel, and clothing. In 2016 Camping World CEO Marc Lemonis was approved for a "Trust the Process" trademark of his own. He often used the phrase on his CNBC show "The Profit," and the trademark board ruled that Embiid's application would likely be confused with Lemonis' registered trademark for clothing. 

"Since the "Trust the Process" marks are identical in appearance in sound, it outweighs any difference the marks may have in commercial impression with respect to the meaning of the mark in the world of basketball versus the CNBC show "The Profit," the board said.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Trademarks Philadelphia Electronics Toys Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Business

Labor complaint filed against Starbucks for alleged union-busting at two Philly locations
Starbucks Complaint

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Men's Health

Want to live longer? Eating a plant-heavy diet is a proven method
Healthy Eating Life Expectancy

Eagles

NFL conference championship round picks
012723EaglesOL

TV

Kaitlin Olson 'ran into a wall,' got black eye on first day of filming for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Kaitlyn Olson Always Sunny

Festivals

The 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show to feature new RAM Truck Territory off-road course
philadelphia auto show 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved