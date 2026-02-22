More Sports:

February 22, 2026

Joel Embiid out for Sixers-Timberwolves on Sunday

Joel Embiid has missed four consecutive games, and the Sixers are 0-4 in those contests.

By Adam Aaronson
Embiid 2.22.26

What is Joel Embiid's current status?

Joel Embiid (right knee injury management; right shin soreness) is out for the Sixers' road contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Sunday afternoon which also suggests that rookie Johni Broome tore his meniscus:

After registering his most productive, consistent and available stretch of basketball in two years between the last few days of December and entirety of January, a knee injury which the Sixers say has since morphed into a shin ailment has kept the former NBA MVP out of the team's last four games. They have gone 0-4, with none of those games providing much at all in the form of redeeming qualities. After thriving without Embiid early in the season, the Sixers once again look lost when he is off the floor.

Adam Aaronson
