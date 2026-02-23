Joel Embiid questionable to make return for Sixers-Pacers on Tuesday

Joel Embiid (right knee injury management; right shin soreness) is questionable to make his return to action during the Sixers' road contest against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Monday:

Embiid, who went over a month without any unplanned absences (all games he missed were parts of back-to-backs), has missed five games in a row. The Sixers lost their last two games before the All-Star break in uninspiring fashion as Embiid sat due to right knee injury management.

Before the team returned to action, it announced that Embiid was now experiencing right shin soreness. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said before Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks – the team's first game out of the break – that he believed Embiid would be on the floor had that game been a playoff matchup. He has continually stated that Embiid is doing on-court work and was expected to return shortly. The dual designation has held him out for each of the team's three games since the break – the first two being discouraging losses before an emphatic win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

