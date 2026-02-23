More Sports:

February 23, 2026

Joel Embiid questionable to make return for Sixers-Pacers on Tuesday

After going more than a month without experiencing a single unplanned absence, Joel Embiid has missed five games in a row due to a knee ailment which the Sixers say has morphed into a shin issue.

By Adam Aaronson
Joel Embiid has missed five straight games.

Joel Embiid (right knee injury management; right shin soreness) is questionable to make his return to action during the Sixers' road contest against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Monday:

Embiid, who went over a month without any unplanned absences (all games he missed were parts of back-to-backs), has missed five games in a row. The Sixers lost their last two games before the All-Star break in uninspiring fashion as Embiid sat due to right knee injury management.

Before the team returned to action, it announced that Embiid was now experiencing right shin soreness. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said before Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks – the team's first game out of the break – that he believed Embiid would be on the floor had that game been a playoff matchup. He has continually stated that Embiid is doing on-court work and was expected to return shortly. The dual designation has held him out for each of the team's three games since the break – the first two being discouraging losses before an emphatic win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

